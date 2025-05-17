



The NCAA di di di's Tennis Championship qualifications from 2025 were unveiled in a selection show on NCAA.com on Monday 28 April. The final rounds are underway with the national title competition for Sunday 18 May in Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. Wake Forest, TCU, Texas and Stanford were selected as the top four seeds in the field of sixty -four teams. 2025 Di Men's Tennis Team Championship Bracket Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket 2025 Di Men's Tennis Team Championship schedule *All times are in the eastern standard time. | Follow live statistics here Semi -final | May 17

| May 17 National championship | May 18 Selection Show | April 28

| April 28 First and second rounds | May 2 May 2 Clemson 4, Quinnipiac 0 Michigan St. 4, North -Alabama 0 Florida State 4, Samford 0 No. 8 Columbia 4, Binghamton 0 Pepperdine 4 Alabama 3 UCLA 4 UC Santa Barbara 0 Harvard 4, Washington 0 No. 12 Mississippi St. 4 New Orleans 0 No. 13 South Carolina 4 VCU 0 Kentucky 4 Old Dominion 0 No. 4 Stanford 4 New Mexico 0 No. 11 California 4 Boise St. 1 No. 10 Arizona 4 Denver 0 Oklahoma 4 Illinois 0 No. 1 Wake Forest 4 Gardner-Webb 1 No. 2 TCU 4, Abilene Christian 0 May 3 No. 13 South Carolina 4, Florida State 3 Florida 4, South -Florida 1 Princeton 4, St. John's (de) 0 Auburn 4, Belmont 0 Duke 4 Middle Tenn. 0 Baylor 4, Nebraska 1 Georgia 4, UNCW 0 Cornell 4, Michigan 0 No. 8 Columbia 4, Clemson 2 No. 5 Ohio St. 4, Buffalo 0 No. 14 Tennessee 4, Alabama St. 0 No. 7 Virginia 4, Buckknell 0 No. 15 UCF 4, Miami (FL) 1 South California 4 Arizona St. 0 No. 16 Texas A&M 4 Rice 2 No. 3 Texas 4 Montana 0 No. 9 NC is 4 South Carolina St. 0 Stanford 4 Pepperdine 0 No. 10 Arizona 4 Harvard 0 UCLA 4, No. 11 California 2 No. 1 Wake Forest 4, Kentucky 1 No. 2 TCU 4, Okahaha 2 No. 6 San Diego 4 UC Irvine 2 No. 12 Mississippi State 4, Michigan State 0 May 4

| May 2 Super Regionals | 9-10 May

| 9-10 May Quarter -finals NCAA di Di's Tennis Team Championship History TCU is the defending champion after beating Texas with 4-3 who won his first NCAA di Tennis National Championship in program history. South California leads the nation with 21 titles of all time, but the last victory of the title came in 2012. See the full championship history below: Year CHAMPION Points/score Second place HOST 2024 TCU 4-3 Texas Oklahoma State 2023 Virginia 4-0 Ohio State UCF 2022 Virginia 4-0 Kentucky Illinois 2021 Florida 4-1 Baylor UCF 2020 Canceled from COVID-19 – – – 2019999999999999999999999999999999999999999111 2019 2019 2019 20199999 E Were991999999999999983111113313313111111115222222221111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 box -11111111111As11111As1As1a's1a's1a's1a's1a's d1a's dam that 'to Texas 4-1 Wake Bos UCF 2018 Wake Bos 4-2 Ohio State Wake Bos 2017 Virginia 4-2 North Carolina Georgia 2016 Virginia 4-1 Oklahola Tulsa 2015 Virginia 4-1 Oklahola Baylor 2014 South California 4-2 Oklahola Georgia 2013 Virginia 4-3 UCLA Illinois 2012 South California 4-2 Virginia Georgia 2011 South California 4-3 Virginia Stanford 2010 South California 4-2 Tennessee Georgia 2009 South California 4-1 Ohio St. Texas A&M 2008 Georgia 4-2 Texas Tulsa 2007 Georgia 4-0 Illinois Georgia 2006 Pepperin 4-2 Georgia Stanford 2005 UCLA 4-3 Baylor Texas A&M 2004 Baylor 4-0 UCLA Tul Helobles 2003 Illinois 4-3 Vanderbilt Georgia 2002 South California 4-1 Georgia Texas A&M 2001 Georgia 4-1 Tennessee Georgia 20000000000000000000 Stanford 4-0 From Commonwealth Georgia 199999. Georgia 4-3 UCLA Georgia 1998 Stanford 4-0 Georgia Georgia 1997 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCLA 1996 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia 1995 Stanford 4-0 Mississippi Georgia 1994 South California 4-3 Stanford Our Lady 1993 South California 5-3 Georgia Georgia 1992 Stanford 5-0 Our Lady Georgia 1991 South California 5-2 Georgia Georgia 1990000000000000000. Stanford 5-2 Tennessee South California 1989 Stanford 5-3 Georgia Georgia 1988 Stanford 5-2 LSU Georgia 1987 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 1986 Stanford 5-2 Pepperin Georgia 1985 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia 1984 UCLA 5-4 Stanford Georgia 1983 Stanford 5-4 Southern Methodist Georgia 1982 UCLA 5-1 Pepperin Georgia 1981 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Georgia 1980 Stanford 5-3 California Georgia 1979 UCLA 5-3 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 1978 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Georgia 1977 Stanford 5-4 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia 1976 South California, UCLA 21 Tex.pan American 1975 UCLA 27-20 Miami (Fla.) Tex.pan American 1974 Stanford 30-25 South California South California 1973 Stanford 33-28 South California Princeton 1972 Trinity (Tex.) 36-30 Stanford Georgia 1971 UCLA 35-27 Trinity (Tex.) Our Lady 19700000000000. UCLA 26-22 Trinity (Tex.), Rice Utah 1969 South California 35-23 UCLA Princeton 1968 South California 31-23 Rice Trinity (Tex.) 1967 South California 28-23 UCLA Southern -sick. 1966 South California 27-23 UCLA Miami (Fla.) 1965 UCLA 31-13 Miami (Fla.) UCLA 1964 South California 26-25 UCLA Michigan St. 1963 South California 27-19 UCLA Princeton 1962 South California 22-12 UCLA Stanford 1961 UCLA 17-16 South California Iowa St. 1960 UCLA 18-8 South California Washington 1959 Notre Dame, Tulane 8 Northwest 1958 South California 13-9 Stanford Navy 1957 Michigan 10-9 Tulane Utah 1956 UCLA 15-14 South California Kalamazoo 1955 South California 12-7 Texas North Carolina 1954 UCLA 15-10 South California Washington 1953 UCLA 11-6 California Syracuse 1952 UCLA 11-5 California, South California Northwest 1951 South California 9-7 Cincinnati Northwest 1950 UCLA 11-5 California, South California Texas 1949 San Francisco 7-4 Rollins, Tulane, Washington Texas 1948 William & Mary 6-5 San Francisco UCLA 1947 William & Mary 10-4 Rice UCLA 1946 South California 9-6 William & Mary Northwest 2025 NCAA DIII Men's Tennis Championships: Bracket, Scores, Scheme The Diii tennis championships for men are here. Forty-Vier teams will compete before the National Championship on 22 May. Thirty-two individuals and 16 double teams will fight for the singles and Doubles titles. Read more 2025 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championships: Bracket, Scores, Scheme The selections of the DII Tennis Championship 2025 were unveiled in a selection show on Monday 5 May on NCAA.com. After the conclusion of RegioSpel, 16 teams will go to the game in Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Fl. Read more 2025 NCAA Division III Tennis Singles and Doubles Championship Selections The NCAA Division III Mens Tennis Committee has selected the people who will compete in the singles and Doublescompetition of the NCAA Division III Tennis Championships 2025. Read more

