Research reveals what young adults think about role models in Wales





Research shows that 74 percent of young adults in Wales feel a personal responsibility as positive role models. The study, conducted by the National Lottery with Gen Z expert Chloe Combi, investigated 5,000 young adults in the United Kingdom. It turned out that 74 percent of young people in Wales feel a personal responsibility to give a positive example compared to 79 percent nationally. Another 79 percent were concerned about the impact of toxic role models, which means that many people take proactive steps in real life. This happens throughout Wales, with 77 percent of the young adults surveyed who say they participated in a community project in the past year. 68 percent want even more opportunities to participate, from volunteering to leading local initiatives. A Welsh person who gets involved is table tennis champion Anna Hursey. She became the youngest Welsh Commonwealth Games athlete, won Brons in 2022 and represented Team GB at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. She is now a UN ambassador for the climate in the sport. Chloe Combi, Author and Gen Z Researcher, said: “This incredible investigation of the National Lottery and myself highlights and confirms what I have seen for more than ten years, young people are deeply committed to community and change. “They are nothing like the self-cheated stereotype that is often depicted in the media. “Their admiration for role models that promote socially well is refreshing and powerful.” Thanks to the 30 million collected by national lottery players every week, thousands of projects are financed in the art, sports, heritage and community sectors. Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery Promotions Unit, said: “This study shows how passionate young adults are about driving up positive role models and making a difference in their communities. “They are determined to shape a better society, and that dedication deserves real recognition. “Every day we see through National Lottery -funded projects led by and where young people involve lives through sport, art, heritage and community.”

