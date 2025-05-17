



Door Meng-Lin and Jake Chung / Staff Reporter, with staff writer and CNA

NVIDIA CORP CEO Jensen Huang () would be the last torch animal during the opening ceremony of the World Masters Games in 2025 in Taipei and New Taipei City Today, said the Executive Committee of Games yesterday. Huang agrees to be the torchier for the games, emphasized the new role of technology in the sports industry, said it. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a crucial role in bringing sport and technology together, it quoted Huang. Photo: CNA Huang, 62, known for his passion for table tennis, joins four other Taiwanese figures that represent different fields and generations during the opening ceremony in the Taipei Dome, the committee said. The other tangles are: baseball legend Peng Cheng-min (), Olympic boxing gold medal winner Lin Yu-Ting (), hundred-year badminton player Lin Yu-Mao () and award-winning actress Sylvia Chang (). This is the first time that the World Masters Games, a four -year event that has been held since 1985, takes place in Asia. Photo thanks to the World Masters Games Executive Committee The organizers have announced that more than 25,000 athletes from 107 countries would participate, including more than 2,000 people aged 65 or older. Eight out of 15 participants aged 90 or older from Taiwan in particular. Huang has emphasized the importance of finding a sport that people are passionate about and it continues to pursue. The best sport is the one you are willing to continue to do, Huang said by the committee. Photo: AFP A source said that Huang agreed to be the last torch animal for the games, the result was of extensive negotiations between the city council of Taipei and Nvidia. The city council started with Nvidia for the first time when the company started looking for a separate pavilion in the Taipei Music Center for Computex 2025 to emphasize the business image and the spirit of technological innovation, the source said. The efforts of the Taipei City governments to be able to provide NVIDias, underlines underlines his sincerity, builds trust and releases the way for future collaborations with the company, they said. Mayor of Taipei Chiang Wan-An () has praised the success of the collaboration between city governments with Nvidia, and said that the involvement of Huangs in the games emphasized the Taiwans-technological performance and Taipeis ambitions to be a worldwide city in the Asian region. Taipei is honored to have Huang as the last Torchbearer of the World Masters Games, he said. As CEO of one of the leading technological companies, Huang is the figurative and actual torch animal of technological progress in industry, Chiang added. Huang arrived in Taiwan yesterday prior to his keynote speech at Computex. He is also expected to announce the location of the new office of the Taiwan company. Huang spoke with reporters on his arrival and said he could say a few words about the office of Nvidias Taiwan after his keynote speech. Nvidias Taiwan office becomes too small. Nvidia grows very fast and we have so many great engineers here. I have to find a new house with a larger space, he said. Huang refused to provide further details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2025/05/17/2003837029 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

