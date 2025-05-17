NJ Mayor honors football coach who died in crash as a 'source of strength'





Have to know Four people were killed after a crash on the Taconic State Parkway on Wednesday 14 May, the authorities said

A van crossed the Middemediaan to the northern lanes and clashed with an oncoming car

Three passengers of the van were declared dead on the spot; High school coach Robert Violante, the driver of the car, died later in the hospital Bergenfield, NJ, mayor Arvin Amatorio honors the late high school football coach Robert Violante after he died on Wednesday 14 May in a fiery car accident. Violante was one of the four people who were killed at the crash on the Taconic State Parkway. “He was more than a coach, he was a mentor, father figure and a source of strength for our students and community,” Amatorio said Facebook van Violante, known as “Coach V.” “His impact as a main football coach and student counselor will never be forgotten,” said Amatorio. Bergenfield Public School District Superintendent Christopher M. Tully shared in his own statement about Facebook that Violante was often compared to the character of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop. Tully called him “a soft giant who led young children with care and strength”, adding that Violante “always put students in the first place” and helped them to reach their highest potential “. Coach Robert Violante died in a tragic car accident on 14 May.

Bergenfield Public School District Facebook

In a statement, the State Police in New York confirmed That the crash took place with two vehicles around 4.46 pm local time on Wednesday, when a van crossed the Middenmediaan to the northern lanes and clashed with an oncoming vehicle driven by Violante. Civil servants said the collision led to the bus caught fire after destruction. Images of the crash, published by WABCshowed the van in flames. The three passengers in the van were declared dead on the spot. Authorities have identified the other victims as Odenis Balladares Martinez, 20, from Neptunus, NJ; Harrison Mauricio Reyes Rivera, 34, Van Long Branch, NJ; and 45-year-old Bryan Aguilar Castillo, from Asbury Park, NJ Never miss a story The free daily newsletter of people To stay up to date with the best of what people have to offer, from juicy news about celebrities to compelling stories about human interest. The scene of the two-vehicle accident on the Northern Taconic Parkway.

Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Violante died after he was taken to the hospital. The school district said He lived home: “Word about his death has shaken our community to the core. He will be in our hearts forever. Officials said that the driver of the van who struck him, Yader Reyes, stays in the hospital in a critical condition. At the moment the cause of the crash is unknown. The investigation is underway, the police said. Everyone who has witnessed the crash or has information is encouraged to contact the State Police in New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/mayor-honors-football-coach-died-new-jersey-crash-11736215 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos