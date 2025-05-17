



Whether it is sport, boardroom wars or royal follow -up; Happiness and Lot are the two conspirators who determine the most leadership fights. Follow -up are not easy. Choosing a captain is not only about presenting the crown to the senior of the team, the most, or the best performer. Sometimes it is a point, a calculated risk or a compromise call determined by circumstances. The winner is usually the one who is in the right place at the right time.

Shubman Gill is what the media would like to call the leader the cautious term to say that they are certainly not. But this is not a race with one horses. In the event that Shubman makes it, Indian Crickets does the last Churn to another comparable period of change.

In 2009, Mrs. Dhoni had preferred a quartet of seniors to be the Indian captain in whites. Those who had missed were a renowned Pacer, a frontlin battman with leadership experience, an authoritative spinner and a left -wing all -rounder of world class. Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh had legitimate claims, but they lost the Captaince Race of their Junior – Dhoni. Story continues under this advertisement It is creepy by chance that Gill, 24, is also expected to be favored over other aspirants with a similar profile. Again, those who lose can be a renowned pacer, a frontlin battman with leadership experience and a left -wing all -rounder in world class. Jasprit Bumrah, Kl Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja – All 30 Plus players and senior of Gill also have legitimate claims, but Captain Debates are not always arranged by checking figures and cricket skills. Indian Crickets Fab Four Era had an intimidating Star Cast. With Sachin Tendulkar, Sourv Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, the Indian changing room door usually had a vacancy mark. The next series of players, despite their talent, worked to find a place in the playing XI. Those who made it were exceptionally talented, but could not dream of being in managerial roles. Zaheer, Sehwag, Harbhajan, Yuvraj had a capince potential, but they could not grow as leaders in the shadow of the towering faithful loyal stablewarts.

Around the mid -2000s there was a spark of hope for the juniors when Rahul Dravid resigned. That was the time, India could have thought of giving the reins to a young captain, but the selectors opted for an interim scheme. Story continues under this advertisement As recently as last year, Gill was not even a certain starter in the test team. (BCCI) Kumble was made the captain in the mid -1930s. That decision has wiped out the leadership ambitions of the next generations. And by the time Kumble stopped, the ship had sailed. Dhoni got the nod and the non-ZO-Fab four had been replaced. Zaheer, Sehwag, Harbhajan, Yuvraj would be remembered if the intermediaries the couple who did a long internship but did not get the top job. And by the time the big four outdated, their direct juniors had passed their prime. Lot and happiness, the two cunning plotters, laughed. The gaze of the selectors had settled on the new sheriff in the city. Dhoni had an aura and charisma. He was a confident person, not a group. He was the new hope and a long -term solution. Exactly the same as Gill. It is interesting how time and circumstances the perceptions change. As recently as last year, Gill was not even a certain starter in the test team. After his duck in the second innings of the first test in Hyderabad against England, it was talking that Gill was at borrowed time. There was a chat that he was only one test to be sent back to a domestic cricket. Story continues under this advertisement That was February of 2024. It was Captain Rohits the best hour in tests. The responsibility for a young team, in the absence of Virat Kohlis, did not suggest his castle crashing within a year. In the meantime, Gill would return to the series. He would score a hundred in the next test on VIZAG. Back on the right track he would be on his stylish best in the last test of the series in Dharamshala. With his captain on the other side who was going on and led him, Gill would score a majestic hundred. Even Rohit would hit a century. Everything seemed great with Indian cricket. Rohit, the father figure, held the young people by hand. But in a years in which a series was defeated at home against New -Zeeland and Way Bgt loss in Australia -the script turned upside down. It will be England again next month, this time, and Rohit was bumped to retire and Gill would get the crown. But why gill? Can the selectors no longer do a kumble? Should you not be the captain and be an understudy for Bumrah or KL? Story continues under this advertisement Then there is also the curious case of rishabh pants in the Limbo. Unlike Gill, he even has a captain in the Interior Cricket, and he is a vital test player, a Swashbuckling Wicket-keeper-Batsman with a much better test record as a competition-winning batsman than Dhoni at this stage in his career, but he is not seen as a leader of men. And KL seems to have risen ahead. With Rohit and Kohli disappeared and the new WTC cycle that is about to start, the decision makers want Indian Cricket to take a new guard. If this situation had arisen a few years ago, the Battle of the Captain between Bumrah and KL would have been. Upon his return from an injury in 2023, Bumrah was called the ODI captain while the seniors were equipped. But frequent malfunctions did not help his case. In 2022, KL was also mentioned in 2022 Indias stand-in test skipper against South Africa. He was the temporary replacement for the wounded Rohit. India then lost the series. Since then, the average of the KLS test is 23. Gill is also not on a hot streak, he is on average 26 in the last two series that India lost. If selectors are ready to take a huge leap of faith, Indian Cricket would eventually take a huge generation jump. If that happens, the current intermediate person-in-new will again miss a renowned Pacer, a frontlin cotton with leadership experience and a left-wing all-rounder in world class. Ha, ha … that is fate and happiness laughing.

