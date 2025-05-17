



News May 16-2025 Antoine Dupont joins Rugby Football Club Los Angeles ownership group Los Angeles, ca 16 May 2025. Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) is proud to welcome Antoine Dupont and his company Ouest Coast in the property group of the franchise, which is currently participating in the second season in Major League rugby. Breed as one of the very best players of the professional era of Rugbys, Dupont will use his unparalleled success on the field and extensive marketing experience to guide RFCLas, continue with high performance, branding and commercial development. Duponts-decision to bring his skills on the field and OJ field and worldwide star power to RFCLA and Major League Rugby (MLR) represents a critical monument in the development of rugby in the US in the run-up to Los Angeles who organize the 2028 Summer Olympics and 2031 men of the 2031 men. Dupont's unique mix of skill, speed, strength, decision -making and leadership has fascinated the hearts of his fellow French men and earned universal distinctions of the global rugby community as the best player in the world and the only in history that excels at the highest level of 15s and 7s in the same calendar year. As leader of the National Team, Dupont France led to the title 2025 6 Nations to add to an unprecedented series of performance in 2024, including an Olympic gold medal in 7S Rugby in Paris, championship runs with its club stones in the France Top 14 and European professional club Rugby competitions. At the age of only 28 years, Dupont was named the 2021 World Player of the Year and helped in setting up Stade Toulousain as the Premier Club in Europe, with four top 14 titles and two European Champions Cup titles during his term there. Dupont shared his thoughts about the opportunity that lies for us: rugby is more than just a sport; It is a community with strong values. In addition to competitive success on the field for RFCLA, I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to renovate the popularity of Rugbys in the United States and to set up an energetic hub of rugby culture that attracts players, fans, teams and partners from all over the world. Los Angeles is a unique place and combines the best of sport, entertainment, fashion and culture that I cannot think of to any other place that offers such opportunities for youth development, high performance and commercial success to go hand in hand. This represents a new era for RFCLA. We feel very privileged that Antoine RFCLA has chosen as the path to inspire new rugby players and fans and to join us in growing a global rugby brand. He is just as committed to expanding the rugby community as it is to compete on the field, and his vision of integrating the athletics and core values ​​of rugby will be invaluable for building a bright future for rugby in LA and in the US. said CEO Pete Sickle For media questions about RFCLA, contact Olivia on: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.majorleague.rugby/news/antoine-dupont-joins-rugby-football-club-los-angeles-ownership-group/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos