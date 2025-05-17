



President Donald Trump's visit to Qatar has been in the news everywhere, but there was also a huge event going on in the country where a sports team from their hotel was forced President Donald Trump visited the golf countries in the middle -east (Image: AFP via Getty images )) A tennis team from the world championship was told that they had to leave their Qatari Hotel to make room for President Donald Trump and his entourage. While the 47th president of the United States visit to Doha took the headlines, many may not have known that the world table tennis championship also took place in the city. The French team, which includes the world -famous table tennis duo 'The Lebrun Brothers', stayed in a hotel in the capital of Qatari when they were abruptly told that they had to leave their rooms. French media reported that they live in Sheraton Hotel. That was until the president and his staff showed up, so that the French team left the building for a day. According to RMC SportThe entire French table tennis team was told that they had to change hotels so that Trump and his staff could stay there. It was also reported that they were informed that they could return to the hotel as soon as the president had checked out. The World Table Tennis Championship starts on 17 May, with Felix Lebrun who travels the Slovakian star Lubomir Pistej, followed by Alexis Lebrun who takes on Kokou Fanny shortly thereafter. The president was in Qatar as part of the second stage of his golf tour. Reuters Reports that Trump was in the country on Wednesday to sign an order from State Carrier Qatar Airways for 160 jetliners with an option to buy 50 more. White House officials say that the deal is worth around $ 96 billion. Felix Lebrun and his French table tennis colleagues had to leave their rooms (Image: AFP via Getty images )) Trump has been fired for accepting a chic Boeing 747-8, with a value of around $ 400 million, from the Royal Family Qatari. Despite the guarantees of him and the White House that it is a gift for the Ministry of Defense and not itself personally, the relocation has still fueled Bipartisan recovery. In an interview with CNNQatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thhani rejected the criticism and stated: “It is a transaction from the government to government. “It has nothing to do with personal relationships, nor on the American side, nor on a Qatari side. It is between the two defense ministeries Why should we buy influence in the United States?” President Trump has confronted with supervision in the course of his visit to the Middle East (Image: AFP via Getty images )) He also claimed that Qatar has long been a “reliable and trusted partner” for the US and that their transactions are not one -sided. ABC asked the president: “What do you say to people who consider that luxury jet to be a personal gift to you?” And he replied: “You should embarrass yourself to ask that question. “They give us a free jet. I could say:” No, no, no, don't give us, I want to pay you a billion or 400 million “… or I could say:” Thank you very much. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themirror.com/sport/other-sport/president-donald-trump-qatar-usa-1156194 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos