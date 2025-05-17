Twenty years later: how Ashes from 2005 marked the end of cricket as we knew Axis

HOw Are you planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Herenas of 2005? Is it finally time to get Kevin Pietersen -Stink animal cutter? Gather your friends for a drunk knees around Trafalgarsquare?

It is not a thriller, but it is worthwhile if you are curious to know how a sport has his breakout moment, the series attracted a peak audience on Channel 4 of more than 8 million before hiding. The report investigated the decision of England and Wales Cricket Boards to sell his live TV rights exclusively to Sky, so that after that golden summer, Channel 4S put an end to test cricket and placed the game behind a payment wall. The question mark in the title of the reports was not necessary.

Comedian and actor Greg Davies dressed as WG Grace Goads Australian Fans at Trent Bridge. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

The MPs did not limit their wrath to the ECB, which had rejected a channel 4-bid for part of the tests in favor of a new 220m rights package that matched at the end of 2004, from 2006 to 2009. The BBC and ITV were criticized because they had not been commanded, despite the fact that they had explained the pain of the plans of a five-year game. If the BBC, ITV and Channel4 had made all bids, the ECB could have been to be that they were not willing to agree an exclusive deal with someone, according to the report.

It also investigated a Gentlemans agreement between Lord Maclaurin, chairman of the ECB, and Lord Smith, the culture secretary, in 1998, when test cricket in England was removed from the Crown Jewels list with protected sporting events. Although the removal meant that the ECB could put on the hefty checks of Pay TV, the couple agreed that test cricket would not be completely withdrawn from terrestrial representation, so that Channel 4 and Sky would share the rights from 1999 to 2005.

But old -fashioned handshakes did not fit in the new century; Both men had left their positions long before the exclusive Sky deal. The committee expressed its deep disappointment with the ECB and the DCMs for non -compliance with their obligations, albeit not legally binding.

England players celebrate the winning points in the fourth test on Trent Bridge on the balcony of the team. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

The ECB gave its reasons to the committee, the director of the administrative body, David Collier, claiming that rejecting the extra Sky -Contant Money would decimate the Grassroots competition; The bid of the channel 4S was limited by losing 16m per year by broadcasting cricket. A campaign group called Keep Cricket Free argued that the enormous reduction in exposure would influence sponsorship income. One committee member asked if the deal was about supporting provinces that were highly dependent on broadcast income. In the center of the sale was Giles Clarke, the chairman of the ECBS Marketing Committee and of Somerset.

Many have their anecdotes to argue what has been lost. All that buzz about the ashes of 2005, you could see it during the summer holidays, people who play cricket in the park, says Simon Hughes, the commentator who was part of Channel 4S reporting. And I hadn't seen that for years. That went on for another year and then it just died.

I feel sorry for the great cricketers that England has produced since Joe Root and Alastair Cook. They are unknown figures for a huge generation.

Hughes -Vijandiness was reserved for the ECB regime at the time. It was a huge mistake. I am not very clear here. I think they are doing great. And the money was clearly very valuable for the game, but not as valuable as exposure. What [the ECB] Should have been a shared arrangement in which they received more money, but also had the chance to deliver it to the nation.

I was not afraid that the coverage will change. I just knew it would no longer be part of the national conversation.

Andrew Flintoff Consoles Brett Lee after the success of England in the second test in Edgbaston. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Crickets that leave Freeto-Air TV are often mentioned in addition to decreasing figures for recreational participation, but the game is not only enjoyed by play. There is pleasure to just take it, the discussions that follow, the writing that it requires, all that limits if an audience shrinks. That desire of every sport to be part of the National conversation Has been a challenge.

While the last day in 2005 brought a peak of 7.4 million viewers in 2005, the corresponding figure fell four years later to 1.92 million. The Herenas of 2023 was the best since the largest, sold many bucket hats and certainly inspired many, but its influence had limitations. The first test in Edgbaston, a real classic won by a nervless pat Cummins, attracted a peak TV audience of 2.12 million on Sky.

Paul Smith is an academic at Montfort University who has written extensively about the rights of sports media. He says that Cricket has become a niche sport that is increasingly aimed at private schools. Smith adds: Although the free-in-air television coverage is not a panacea for those problems, it certainly helps with exposure of the game to those children and other parts of the population that are not exposed to the game through private schools, clubs or family strokes.

In 2017, the ECB unveiled a new broadcast deal that would return live international cricket to the BBC from 2020, a recognition that the sport had become too insular. In addition to the coverage of the hundred, the BBC showed a handful of English gentlemen and ladies Twenty20 internationals, not radical but still of vital significance; Since the World Cup final, England women had not played live on the VK-Free-Air TV. Although the BBCS TV reporting of the hundred and international highlights will take place this summer, it is expected that those T20 internationals will move to Channel 5, As reported by De Telegraaf.

Test cricket in England has not returned. In 2009, an independent assessment led by David Davies recommended that Home Ashes tests will go on the Crown Jewels list. Clarke, by that time the chairman of the ECB, revenge for the failure that the decrease in broadcast income would be disastrous for grassroots financing. Ten years later, Colin Graves, successor to Clarkes, claimed that public broadcasters were not interested in tests due to production costs and planning problems.

The reality remains that as soon as the goods had been sold just over 20 years ago, there did not return to a similar arrangement. There is certainly a case that if the public media could not offer the necessary rights in 2005 in 2005, they could certainly be in an even less favorable position, says Smith. Not only because the competition for those rights is higher, with the potential of competition for Sky from TNT or streaming services.

But public media have also undermined their income flows over the past decade, in particular the BBC with the freezing of the license fee. Even for commercially funded public service media, such as Channel 4, the possibility to bid on live rights is undermined by the erosion of advertising income as its public share has fallen.

England players throw an inflatable Dalek in the air during their Ashes Victory Parade in London. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Is there room for one small Bit Red-Ball Action? An idea that Ali Martin brought forward on these pages in 2018 was that every year a Lords test was shared by Sky and the BBC, making it a festive affair.

Smith also proposes to use the land to create event television. He says that there is pragmatism in the ECB that convinces Sky to share the men's axis test on Lords with a free-to-air partner, in addition to a counterpart to the women's axis, the lonely test or the white-ball game of the men (the location still needs a ladies astest). The move would reflect how the World Cup Final of 2019 was shared with Channel 4, 15.4 million in the UK coordination in about channels on that dizzying day.

The Victory Parade celebrations of England Ashes on Trafalgar Square. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

You will have to negotiate a reduction of rights, says Smith. So it can very well mean that the ECB loses some money. But given the relatively small eroding of Skys overall exclusivity, if I was in the ECB, I would try to convince Sky that this is a huge promotion for his more extensive subscription.

Pay TV broadcasters and subscription services would like to avoid the negative publicity that sometimes goes their way when they have exclusive rights to certain sporting events. The token gestures to make those large events be shared with free-to-air, Just like the Cricket World Cup final of 2019, they speak to a desire from PAY TV operators to stop a broader public call for a revision of the listed event system.

But there is also this: the way we consume cricket has changed. Highlights of England have become an easy find on YouTube, the Gen Z Heartland, where Pay TV operators have shared live broadcasts; Sky did this with the hundred. Smith also points to the value of the BBCS rights for matchclips on its website. There is a path to Fandom here, even if the Doomscrolling means a collapse of England.

Crowd of children cheer the English team while they pass by during the Ashes Victory Parade. London. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Pay TV also gets the word, with Skys coverage undoubtedly excellent, their funds have helped England's World Cup victories and more orchestrate. The media research agency Enders Analysis reported last year that young viewers now consume almost half of their sports through heaven, so that the widespread view of young people does not watch behind a Paywall.

But those moments of communion remain at home. Two decades later, that series remains extraordinary: for the battle that took place and the immediate retreat to seclusion that was following.