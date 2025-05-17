Sports
Nebraska Football mentioned as a Big ten 'Dark Horse'
Nebraska Football could have a large year in 2025.
A recent Big Ten -Football Primer watched the competition on the way to autumn. Sports Illustrated Writer Bryan Fischer Plant the Big Red as one of the dark horses for the conference.
The Huskers are merged on that layer with the Illinois fighting Illini. Illinois has been a trendy choice in 2025 to set up and compete for a good season for a play -off berth in the university.
“After the early favorites, things become interesting. Illinois returns just about everyone from a 103 team, while Nebraska gets a very favorable schedule and there can be one to see if Dylan Raiola is taking the next step,” Fischer writes.
Fischer says that Nebraska and USC are in similar positions, with historical programs that are left behind as members of the Big ten.
“Yet nothing would do nothing for the reputation of the competition more than if Nebraska and USC simply have their act together,” writes Fischer. “Matt Rhule took a good first step with an elusive Bowl game in year 2, but Nebraska still lost more games than it should and is still not close to the level where it wants to go.”
Penn State is the favorite of the title. Fischer wonders if this is the year for James Franklin to get over the bump in large competitions.
“Were about to discover because the excuse will be limited in 2025, since the Nittany Lions are also positioned to win a national title, because they may have ever come in a season,” writes Fischer.
Fischer also mentions the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks as a co-favorite. Not a difficult decision there, because they were the national champion and CFP no. 1 seed last season. The couple played twice during the 2024 campaign, where the Ducks won in the regular season and the Buckeyes de Rematch in the Rose Bowl.
The next layer after the dark horses is for those who “aim high”: Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans. Indiana was in the Play -Ooff of the University Football last season and Michigan is only two years away from a national title.
Those “fighting for a bowl” are the Maryland Terrapins, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, UCLA Bruins, Washington Huskies and Wisconsin Badgers. Fischer says that the northwestern wildcats and purdue boiler makers are simply building for the following year.
Elsewhere, Fischer mentions Dylan Raiola as an “under-the-radar storyline” among the Quarterbacks that can elevate their teams in CFP opportunities.
Nebraska opens the season 28 August against Cincinnati in Kansas City in Arrowhead Stadium.
Nebraska Football 2025 schedule
Home gamesbrave.
Stay informed of all things Huskers by BookmarkingNebraska Cornhuskers on Sisubscribe toHuskermax on YouTubeand visitHuskermax.comdaily.
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/nebraska/football/nebraska-football-listed-as-a-big-ten-dark-horse-cornhuskers-penn-state-ohio-state-oregon-dylan-raiola
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
