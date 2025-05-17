



It is no surprise that everything stops when the president is in the city, and that was clear when a sports team was practically chased from a hotel for Donald Trump President Donald Trump visited the golf countries in the middle -east (Image: AFP via Getty images )) A tennis team of the world championship was deported from a Qatari hotel to make way for Donald Trump. While the 47th president of the visit of the United States of America to Doha was everywhere in the news, many may not have realized that the world table tennis championship also took place in the city. The French team, with the world -famous table tennis duo 'The Lebrun Brothers' stayed in a hotel in the capital of Qatari, when they were suddenly told that they had to leave their accommodation. Read more: Trump says that Zensky 'P —- D road money' in the last controversial Putin RantRead more: The popular comedian shares the most impressive to Ivanka Trump after dinner together It was reported by French media sources that they stayed in the chic Sheraton Hotel. That was until the president and his entourage arrived, which resulted in the French team that the building matched for a day. According to RMC SportThe entire French table tennis team was informed that they were obliged to change hotels, so that Trump and his employees could stay there. It was also reported that they were informed that they could return to the hotel as soon as Trump and his staff had left. The World Table Tennis Championship starts on 17 May, with Felix Lebrun opposite Slovak Star Lubomir Pistej, before Alexis Lebrun accepts Togolese player Kokou Fanny shortly thereafter. The president visited Qatar on the second stage of his tour through the Golf. According to Reuters, Trump was in the country on Wednesday to sign an order from State Carrier Qatar Airways for 160 jetliners with an option to buy 50 more. Civil servants of the White House claim that the deal was worth $ 96 billion. French players such as Alexis Lebrun had to leave their accommodation (Image: AFP via Getty images )) Trump was widely criticized for his decision to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8, which is assumed to be worth around $ 400 million, as a gift from the Royal family of Qatari. Although he and the White House are on it that it is a gift for the Ministry of Defense, instead of itself, it has still caused two-party criticism. Spend against CNNQatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thhani, refuted criticism of the stock market. He said: “It is a transaction from the government to government. “It has nothing to do with personal relationships, nor on the American side, nor on a Qatari side. It is between the two defense ministeries Why should we buy influence in the United States?” Trump signed a huge deal in Qatar (Image: AFP via Getty images )) He also stated that the country in the Middle East has always been a “reliable and trusted partner” of the US and that the agreement is “not a one-way relationship”. Trump was asked by ABC: “What do you say to people who consider that luxury jet to you a personal gift?” And he replied: “You should embarrass that question. “They give us a free jet. I could say:” No, no, no, don't give us, I want to pay you a billion or 400 million “or I could say:” Thank you very much. “

