Does M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru Weather Report and how to view match live?

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pitch-Weather Forecast Report: While the Indian Premier League returns after a mini break, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will compete against Kolkata Knight Riders in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The hosts have had a good season so far and would like to resume the same after the break. Kolkata, on the other hand, has to catch up with all their remaining competitions and then look at the results of other teams for a chance of the play -offs.

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket -Score Online

RCB vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch in Bengaluru is beneficial for batting. Sometimes, however, teams first found a little seam movement and the Wicket behaved for two pace. As the evening progressed, however, the circumstances became easier to batten, which meant that teams bowling always had an advantage at first. If the openers of the teams can first see the new ball in the first innings, it was then a stroke paradise and his teams can even score competitive totals in the first innings.

IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

RCB vs KKR weather report

The weather for Saturday does not look promising, because a few thunderstorms are expected according to the AccuWeather app. The maximum temperature is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius for the day, and the minimum is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius.

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Player, Full Squad and Players List

RCB vs kkr livestraming

What is the location of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match?

Bengalurus M. Chinnaswamy Stadium organizes the IPL 2025 match between RCB vs KKR.

When will the live throw for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match take place?

The Live Worp for the RCB vs KKR competition will take place at 7:00 PM IST on 17 May.

Which TV channels will the Royal Challengers live broadcast Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match?

The competition is broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

How do I look at the live streaming of the current Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Match in India?

The live streaming from RCB vs KKR is available for free on the Jiohotstar app and website.