Why Brendan Shanahan fits perfectly with the islanders

As the days keep rolling, the vacancies of the New York Islanders for President of Hockey Operations and General Manager show up. This week Jarmo Kekalainen, Marc Bergevin and Mathieu Darche all interviewed for the GM chairman.

While the ownership carefully combing those candidates for that job, none of those three would be granted the President of Hockey Operations (POHO). Until now, the top two choices for the islanders will not come to Long Island. Ken Holland rejected the islanders to Los Angeles, while Jeff Gorton never really became available.

A candidate for the president chairman could become available as soon as possible. That candidate is Brendan Shanahan, the current president of hockey operations of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has served their head manager since 2014. At that time he hired Lou Lamoriello as GM.

Why Shanahan?

That alone makes him attractive. With more than a decade experience in one of the most demanding front offices, together with potential experience with Lamoriello, who could get stuck, Shanahan make extremely attractive. Add that Shanahan has ended his career at the New Jersey Devils. The last career year of Shanahan in New Jersey contained this coaching staff:

Islanders Hall-of-Famer Brent Sutter as head coach, with the current assistants of islanders John Maclean and Tommy Albelin who serve as assistants. You really can't make up for that. Whether Shanahan would keep them is not relevant. He already knows who he is dealing with. On the manager side, Lamoriello and Jacques Lemaire, currently mentioned as a special assignment coach, worked for Shanahan in Toronto. Islanders Asisstant GM Steve Pellegrini? You bet he worked in New Jersey during the last play days of Shanahan.

What about Elite European Scouting Ace Jim Paliafito? He worked in Toronto under Lamoriello and Shanahan. The list could continue forever. The fact that Shanahan could walk into the building and know almost every face, how they work and who he would like to keep is a huge advantage over everyone else in this race. The islanders have 13 people on their website Coaches and Management. Shanahan has direct experience with more than half of them.

There is no other candidate that you can find who can immediately enter and have direct experience with almost every key figure involved in the organization. The islanders will only hire a new face at the earliest, a long -term search.

That ability to not have a long-term phase after hiring is a huge advantage to possibly hire Shanahan. As mentioned, he knows who he would have to do with. He would know who to keep, where to allocate, and more. It is now a perfect transition fit, while he has an elite rsum.

Shanahan status:

Shanahan will remain under contract this morning. His contract is proceeding this season. His maple leaves are confronted tonight with elimination against the Florida Panthers. If they do not return from 3-2 to the title defender, it is well known that he will probably not return to Toronto.

Immediately he became the best director who shook loose for the president title since this search began. Toronto has been the class of the competition during most of the Shanahan term of office, with the most important exception in the play -offs. Winning just three games of the second round is a reason for concern.

But for the President title what he does much further than that. He turned Toronto from an unmistakable tire fire under earlier regimes into an incredibly stable environment, promoting several players at Hall of Fame level. He helped John Tavares away from Long Island.

Shanahan could play a major role in helping the islanders to land a selection framework thanks to that tavar experience. Handy, Mitch Marner is a running UFA. He would check all subjects for the islanders and Shanahan would know him extremely well.

But let's not be too far for things. Toronto now stays alive in the NHL play -offs. They play on the east coast tonight at 8 p.m. If they don't survive, Shanahan is officially on the clock.

When he is available, he is a SLAM-Dunk candidate for the President of Hockey Operations for the New York Islanders.