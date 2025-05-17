Sports
Why Brendan Shanahan fits perfectly with the islanders
As the days keep rolling, the vacancies of the New York Islanders for President of Hockey Operations and General Manager show up. This week Jarmo Kekalainen, Marc Bergevin and Mathieu Darche all interviewed for the GM chairman.
While the ownership carefully combing those candidates for that job, none of those three would be granted the President of Hockey Operations (POHO). Until now, the top two choices for the islanders will not come to Long Island. Ken Holland rejected the islanders to Los Angeles, while Jeff Gorton never really became available.
A candidate for the president chairman could become available as soon as possible. That candidate is Brendan Shanahan, the current president of hockey operations of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has served their head manager since 2014. At that time he hired Lou Lamoriello as GM.
Why Shanahan?
That alone makes him attractive. With more than a decade experience in one of the most demanding front offices, together with potential experience with Lamoriello, who could get stuck, Shanahan make extremely attractive. Add that Shanahan has ended his career at the New Jersey Devils. The last career year of Shanahan in New Jersey contained this coaching staff:
Islanders Hall-of-Famer Brent Sutter as head coach, with the current assistants of islanders John Maclean and Tommy Albelin who serve as assistants. You really can't make up for that. Whether Shanahan would keep them is not relevant. He already knows who he is dealing with. On the manager side, Lamoriello and Jacques Lemaire, currently mentioned as a special assignment coach, worked for Shanahan in Toronto. Islanders Asisstant GM Steve Pellegrini? You bet he worked in New Jersey during the last play days of Shanahan.
What about Elite European Scouting Ace Jim Paliafito? He worked in Toronto under Lamoriello and Shanahan. The list could continue forever. The fact that Shanahan could walk into the building and know almost every face, how they work and who he would like to keep is a huge advantage over everyone else in this race. The islanders have 13 people on their website Coaches and Management. Shanahan has direct experience with more than half of them.
There is no other candidate that you can find who can immediately enter and have direct experience with almost every key figure involved in the organization. The islanders will only hire a new face at the earliest, a long -term search.
That ability to not have a long-term phase after hiring is a huge advantage to possibly hire Shanahan. As mentioned, he knows who he would have to do with. He would know who to keep, where to allocate, and more. It is now a perfect transition fit, while he has an elite rsum.
Shanahan status:
Shanahan will remain under contract this morning. His contract is proceeding this season. His maple leaves are confronted tonight with elimination against the Florida Panthers. If they do not return from 3-2 to the title defender, it is well known that he will probably not return to Toronto.
Immediately he became the best director who shook loose for the president title since this search began. Toronto has been the class of the competition during most of the Shanahan term of office, with the most important exception in the play -offs. Winning just three games of the second round is a reason for concern.
But for the President title what he does much further than that. He turned Toronto from an unmistakable tire fire under earlier regimes into an incredibly stable environment, promoting several players at Hall of Fame level. He helped John Tavares away from Long Island.
Shanahan could play a major role in helping the islanders to land a selection framework thanks to that tavar experience. Handy, Mitch Marner is a running UFA. He would check all subjects for the islanders and Shanahan would know him extremely well.
But let's not be too far for things. Toronto now stays alive in the NHL play -offs. They play on the east coast tonight at 8 p.m. If they don't survive, Shanahan is officially on the clock.
When he is available, he is a SLAM-Dunk candidate for the President of Hockey Operations for the New York Islanders.
|
Sources
2/ https://nyihockeynow.com/new-york-islanders-president-search-nhl-rumors-brendan-shanahan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The average duration of ADHD medication is 3 years for children and adolescents
- PSI executives in the north of Sumatra support Jokowi to become a candidate for Ketum: Build optimism towards a large 2029 victory – Medan
- In the United States plans to move 1 million Palestinians to Libya permanently: report
- No. 3 Mens Tennis goes to NCAA Final Four
- Qatar PM advocates Trump President to offer a plane
- Congress gave 4 names for global awareness, Shashi Tharoor not one of them
- Irfan Pathan's sincere post while Karun Nair in India A team is selected: “Best cricket wants …”
- Chris Brown denied a bond over the alleged nightclub attack
- Fears of the earthquake of Japan to expose tourism as the flag collides with rumors
- Cambodia is starting to sell Durians to China, in the running to compete with Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia
- What happened during the Trump Middle East tour
- PLT. Diskominfosantik Kalteng chief emphasizes the commitment to become a media partner