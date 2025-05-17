





Karun Nair came close to his long-term dream to play again on Friday for the senior cricket team for men when he was selected a team in the India that will tour through England. After a number of striking versions in the Interior Cricket, Nair is finally only one good way from the Senior India team again. Nair made his debut in India in 2016, but did not succeed in playing longer in front of the side, despite the scoring of a triple hundred in tests. Once he came out of the team, he never returned. After he had stopped from the state side of Karnataka in 2022, he placed a sincere note on social media. “Dear cricket, give me another chance,” Nair had written on X. Dear cricket, give me another chance. Karun Nair (@Karun126) December 10, 2022 An impressive achievement for India A in England will certainly open its doors for the right -handed batter, especially at a time when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have stopped with the size. Reminding Nair's 2022 Social Media Post, former India Allrounder Irfan Pathan went to X to write: “Karun Nair is selected for India A is a clear indication that Lieve Cricket gives him another chance to play for Team India again.” Karun Nair is selected for India A is a clear indication that “best cricket gives him another chance to play for Team India” Irfan Pathan (@Irfanpathan) May 16, 2025 The batter born in Karnataka, which now represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket, has put together a dream season. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 he stacked 779 points in eight innings, including five centuries-four of them back-to-back-out that he almost brought Vidarbha to the final on his own. But Nair was not ready. He followed a stunning Ranji -Trophy campaign, scored 863 points in nine games, including a crucial century and a fifty in the final against Kerala to lead Vidarbha to the title. Nair's return, if it happens, would mark one of the most compelling arches of Indian Cricket. Despite an average of 62.33 in six tests and a historic triple hundred, Nair was sidelined and never really received an extended run. He was part of the England Tour Squad 2018, but never got a competition. India A will play two games against England Lions before they were opposed to the Indian team in the run-up to the five-match test series vs England. (With Ians -inputs) Topics mentioned in this article

