No. 3 Mens Tennis goes to NCAA Final Four

Waco, Texas No. 3 Texas Herentennis went to the NCAA Tournament Final Four with a 4-1 win over No. 16 UCLA on Friday in the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. It marks the third consecutive journey to the semi -final for the Longhorns, the fifth time there in the past six years, and the ninth total in program history. They will then come across CT no. 2 TCU on Saturday 17 May at 7 p.m..

With the victory, Texas is now 29-4 this season with the 29 victories that match the 2019 team for the most in a season dates from 1975 when teams started playing shorter schemes. The 2019 team went on its way to the first national championship of the program.

In a match that was delayed almost two and a half hours because of an extensive game in the earlier matches of the day, the Longhorns came from a back and forth double point by gathering a 6-4 victory over number 2 and a win of 7-6 (3) at number 1 in the decisive match after the Bruins had won number 3 in the No. 3 of them. All four singles matches that ended did this in just a six -minute period. UCLA was out of the field for the first time with a victory at number 2, but immediately afterwards Texas rattled three consecutive victories of first -year no. 1 Timo Legout at number 1, first -year Sebastian Eriksson At No. 4 and Senior No. 54 Pierre-Yves Bailly at no. 3 for the conflict.

“I was very proud of the team,” head coach Bruce Berque said. “I was happy with the way the guys tok care of business. Today was a long day, and I thought they did a great job of handling their business, being professional, turn care of the bodies and staying focused. The competitive effort was awesome win awesome awesome awesome for a wed Pretty Good Then No. Sebastian Eriksson At number 4 today, and these two boys (Bailly and Legout) did what they usually did and stepped up and took care of business, and were decisive and played a number of great tennis, and I look forward to another chance tomorrow. “

In Doubles, the no. 66 duo of juniors Sebastian Gorzny And Jonah Braswell Were first outside the field with a 6-4 victory over Spencer Johnson and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi at number 2. It was the Bruins who first broke for a 2-0 lead on a Deuce point, but the Longhorns broke back immediately to make a 4-0 point, including a piece of nine-straight points to sweep the middle two games. The rest of the game was then on Serve to the Texas victory with the first two of the last four games in Deuce.

UCLA brought the point when the number 81 pair Bailly and Eriksson just fell on Gianluca Ballotta and Emon van Loben Sels, 7-5, on number 3. Despite three of the first 10 games that Deeuce achieved, the game kept on serve until the Bruins picked up the only pause for another ditch point point punch Deuce point for a different Deuce point for the elaboration of a different deuce point. Earlier in the game, Texas had held in Deuce for a 2-1 lead and did this again for 4-3, while UCLA's Deuce-Point Hold was right, 4-4.

That left it to number 1 where the no. 10 combination of legout and sophomore Lucas Brown Fought back from a late break to force a tie-graker they won, 7-6 (3), about Alexander Hoogmartens and Giacomo Revelli. De Bruins first broke a deuce point for a 2-1 lead, but the Longhorn immediately broke back for 2-2. UCLA broke again later for a 4-3 lead and consolidated for 5-3, but Texas stormed back with a 3-0 run in which they bent a UCLA match point for a break when it was designed at 5-4. With the Longhorns Up, 6-5, the Bruins held up to send it to a tiebraker. Texas served first and the breaker kept serving until the Longhorns gathered the first mini-break for a 4-2 advantage. The next three points were also served at 6-3 when Texas broke again to claim the game and the point.

UCLA brought the overall match when Junior No. 26 Gorzny was brought down by No. 110 van Loben Sels, 6-3, 7-6 (2), at number 2. After Gorzny had held his opening service, Van Loben Sels went on a 4-0 run with a deuce-Point Pause for 2-1. Gorzny got a break back for 4-2 and held up to get within 4-3, but Van Loben Sels recorded the next two games before the set. The players exchanged breaks to start the second set, but then Gorzny broke again and this time consolidated for a 3-1 lead. The following four games were all swept by the server on love for a 5-3 lead for Gorzny, and it seemed that the next game was on the way, but Gorzny won a point on the Serve of Van Loben Sels, although it was still held 5-4. It was Van Loben Sels who eventually break 5-5 on a Deuce point, and the last two games were at the Tiebreaker. In that frame, Van Loben Sels broke a 2-2 draw with a 5-0 run for the victory.

A few moments later, Legout Texas again placed in the front with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over no. 20 Rudy Quan at number 1. Legout broke to start the game and held for 2-0, but Quan responded with a 3-0 run that he completed with a deuce point Hold. Legout broke again at Deuce for 4-3, which he consolidated for 5-3, but in the next game Quan aroused two set points to keep 5-4 at Deuce before he 5-5 at Love Break. In order not to be surpassed, the leg broke back at Love and then ended a point of eight consecutive points to end the set by holding on to Love. After Quan had opened the second set by holding on with another love game, Legout stated on a 5-0 run, including a Deuce-Point break that resulted in a 2-1 lead. Quan succeeded another game for 5-2, but Legout served from there for the general lead of the UT.

Just after that, Eriksson expanded the lead with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over no. 35 Spencer Johnson at number 4. The first eight games of the match were all on serve to Eriksson consecutive Deuce points to break and hold for the set. He then started the second set with a break, but Johnson broke back at Deuce. With the set even, 2-2, the players exchanged Deuce-Point breaks. Eriksson then broke again for 4-3 and consolidated for 5-3, and although he had a match point at Deuce in the next game, he became the match in the next game for a 3-1 Texas lead.

Bailly then corresponded to the score of Eriksson for the clinch about Kaylan Bigun at number 3. Five games reached Deuce in the first set, including the first, to held Bigun. Bailly then held on and broke for the 2-1 lead, but Bigun broke back on a Deuce point after Bailly had a 40-15 lead. Bailly, however, broke again at Deuce and then held up for a 4-2 edge, but Bigun provided 4-4 consecutive Deuce points. From there was the set of Bailly, which wiped the last two games at Love. Bigun started the second set with a Deuce-Point Hold. Bailly also held on and then broke for a 2-1 lead, but Bigun broke back and held up to take a 3-2 benefit. The next two games were held for a 4-3 lead for Bigun, but Bailly registered consecutive Deuce-Point victories to take a 5-4 lead before he served the victory.

That did not stop two games, staring with no. 72 Braswell, who won and was an opening set Tiebreaker, 7-6 (7), 2-1, over No. 116 Tripathi at number 5. Tripathi took successive deuce points to start the game with a hold before they were 3-0 again. Tripathi later held 4-1 in Deuce, but Braswell answered it for 4-2. Braswell broke for 4-3, but after Tripathi 5-3 had held at Love, Braswell returned with successive Deuce points to start a 3-0 run. Braswell then got the chance to serve the set, but Tripathi held to send it to a tie -graker. In the breaker, the players exchanged three 2-0 runs, starting with Tripathi, who claimed the first mini-break for a 5-2 lead. Braswell won the next three points for 5-5, and after Tripathi took a last lead, 6-5, Braswell achieved the next two points and the last two for the victory. The second set was then served by three games before the game stopped.

Only no. 6 left that where Brown Split sets with Revelli, 6-2, 5-7. Brown checked the first set and went to a 4-0 lead, including a Deuce-Point break for 3-0. Revelli held 4-1, but Brown held the first of two straight Deuce points for 5-1 and then had a set point at Deuce in the next match. Revelli forced that 5-2, but Brown served the set in the next game. Three of the first four games of the second set went deuce, but stayed on serve for 2-2. Brown then won the next two games, while Revelli bounced back with the next three, including at Deuce for 4-4. The next three games were on serving until Revelli broke again before the set before the game stopped.

#3 Texas 4, #16 UCLA 1

Singles Order of Finish (2,1,4,3)

1. #1 Timo Legout (Tex) def. #20 Rudy Quan (UCLA) 7-5, 6-2

2. # 110 Emon van Lobbs Sets (UCLA) def. # 26 Sebastian Gorzny (Tex) 6-3, 7-6 (2)

3. #54 Pierre-Yves Bailly (Tex) def. Kaylan Bigun (UCLA) 6-4, 6-4

4. Sebastian Eriksson (Tex) def. #35 Spencer Johnson (UCLA) 6-4, 6-4

5. #72 Jonah Braswell (Tex) vs. #116 Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 7-6 (9-7), 2-1, UF.

6. Lucas Brown (Tex) vs. Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-2, 5-7, 0-0, UNF.