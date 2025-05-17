Sports
The Comeback Kid: Chan Rallies to send TCU to NCAA semi -finals
Waco, Texas Once more, Duncan Chan Played hero for the horned frogs.
The second-year students stared a 2-4 third set shortage in No. 2 TCU's quarter-final fight vs. No. 7 Seed Virginia with the competition level on three courts each. Chan, however, emerged to win four consecutive games. Jangjun Kim and TCU to the NCAA and the final to be sent via a 4-3 triumph over the Cavaliers on Friday in the Hurd Tennis Center
He broke back on a Deuce point to level the match, which was disputed in the court six, all at four games. Chan seized the momentum shift and claimed that 12 of the last 15 completed points have a 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-4 victory.
The comeback was just as unlikely as invaluable. Chan fought cramps during a sizzling evening and was forced to call two medical time outs in Set Two. He immediately fell behind 1-3 in the third frame. TCU led 3-2 but fell breaks on both unfinished courts. Cooper Woestendick Put James Hopper five games behind to keep the four of the fours before he lost a 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 decision while Chan was right.
Neither teams led by more than one point. TCU (26-3) took the Doubles point via a 7-6 (4) Tiebreeak victory in the court two of Jack Pinnington and Woestendick on No. 32 Mans Dahlberg and Dylan Dietrich. The Cavaliers (23-8) claimed courts one and two in Singles to take a 2-1 lead. At Maxted And Albert Pedrico Then Valdde the third and fifth flights to start at the finish series.
TCU reached the NCAA-Halve Final for the third consecutive season and recorded its seventh Final Four-Ligplaats of all time with the victory. Head coach David to give birth Has now led his Alma material five times to the semi -final. He achieved the performance as a player in 1996 and led the Horned Frogs to the penultimate day of the NCAA tournament in 2015 in his fifth season as head coach.
The frogs are confronted on Saturday at 7 p.m. with No. 3 Texas or no. 16 UCLA for the chance to play for a second NCAA championship. The first semifinal of Saturday is planned for a 4 p.m. First Serve and Pits Top placed Wake-Bos opposite No. 4 Stanford. Matches go to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center in the case of bad weather.
TCU noted his 60oneNCAA Tournament victory of all time on Friday. Roditi raised his career postseason record to 34-9.
It is doubling
TCU grabbed the 1-0 lead through victories on one and two, but the margins were razor thin.
Maxted and Pedro Vives Fight no. 23 Keegan Rice and James Hopper on the 1-rule. Both courts worked their way to 4-4 gridlocks, with teams alternating breaks.
Virginia put the first court on the board, while Rafael Jodar and Roy Horovitzz beep along Chan and Pedico, 6-4. The TCU Tandem missed two breaking point options that ran 3-2 and left with 3-4.
Maxted and Vives, the defensive NCAA double champions, brought the affair seconds later and served a 6-4 decision about rice and hopper.
Pinnington and Woestendick claimed four consecutive points to secure the tiebreak and the double point.
The victory over two extensive Pinnington and Woestendick's shared winning series to 11 games. The Ita No. 32 Doubles pair, Pinnington and Woestendick have achieved three consecutive double points. They are unbeaten on the outdoor courts and 15-4 and general.
The top tandem of the Cavaliers represented the newest victim in Maxted and Vives' looting of college ranges. They are now 16-1 versus ranked couples and have only lost in Duals once.
The horned frogs claimed their 11oneSuccessive DoublePoint and are now 25-4 in doubles.
Doubles results
- #2 To Maxten / Pedro Vives (TCU) Def. #23 Keegan Rice / James Hopper (UvA): 6-4
- #32 Jack Pinnington / Cooper Woestendick (TCU) Def. #31 Mans Dahlberg / Dylan Dietrich (UvA): 7-6 (4)
- Rafael Jodar / Roy Horovitz (UvA) def. Duncan Chan / Albert Pedrico (TCU): 6-4
Order of finishing: 3, 1, 2
Singles Rundown
Maxted, Pedrico and Chan put a trio of the first sets on the board to make the path.
Maxted, arranged 37oneNationally, a 4-1 lead on the court on the field has made three before he had polished a 6-4 set victory.
Pedrico fought against Dahlberg in the fifth flight. Two breaks brought the first-year student to a 6-3 decision.
Chan served for the set on a 5-3 Deuce point, but could not capitalize. He refused to allow the setback to be stuck because the outcome was displayed on a tie -graker. Chan rolled to a 5-0 lead and recorded three of his points in the Tiebreker.
Vives, who only played his second singles match in so many months, came short versus no. 32 Dietrich on the field two, fell 3-6, 3-6
Pinnington had the discouraging task of seeing Jodar opposite, arranged in fourth place, on one. Two breaking points were decisive in a 4-6, 3-6 defeat for the eighth ranked Pinnington.
Virginia recalls the initiative briefly. Maxted and Pedrico each followed in set two with TCU behind 2-1 on the scoreboard. Maxted dropped four straight games on Rice, who led 5-3. Pedrono was at the same time behind 2-3 and Love-40 on Serve.
Pedrico, however, held and used a double break to fall Dahlberg 6-3, 6-4.
Maxted followed the example, with two breaks to ward off rice, 6-4, 7-5.
TCU has Singles in his pocket wins three, five and six in each of the last two wins.
Maxted and Pedrico have played a team of leading three singles wins each in the NCAA tournament game.
Maxted continues to lead TCU in Singles victories with 29.
Pedrico improved his seasonal record to 13-4.
For Chan, the heroic deeds marked the third time in his career that he achieved a competition on Court Six with TCU with 3-3. He took match clinchers in identical situations twice in 2024 at USC and US. UCF.
Singles Results
- #4 Rafael Jodar (UvA) def. #8 Jack Pinnington (TCU): 6-4, 6-3
- #32 Dylan Dietrich (UvA) def. #10 Pedro Vives (TCU): 6-3, 6-3
- #37 At Maxted (TCU) Def. Keegan Rice (UvA): 6-4, 7-5
- James Hopper (UvA) def. #95 Cooper Woestendick (TCU): 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
- Albert Pedrico (TCU) Def. Mans Dahlberg (UvA): 6-3, 6-4
- Duncan Chan (TCU) Def. Jangjun Kim (UvA): 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-4
Order of finishing: 2, 1, 5, 3, 4, 6

