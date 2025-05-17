Missouri Football defensive line coach al Davis resigns





Missouri Football has had an unexpected change in his defensive coaching staff. Mizzou Defensive Line coach Al Davis announced on Friday 16 May that he left the team for personal reasons. He will be replaced by defending tackles coach David Blackwell, who, according to a news item, takes on the extra coaching tasks of coaching the entire line of defense. Mizzou also has defensive ends coach Brian early in the staff. Blackwell and Early will work together, according to the release, so it seems unlikely that MU will hire someone new for the 2025 season to replace Davis. Today I made the decision to resign from my coaching function at the University of Missouri for personal reasons to concentrate on family affairs, Davis wrote in a statement on his X account Friday. I would thank Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz for giving the opportunity to coach here in recent years, and (I) to wish the program well. They have a bright future among his leadership. Today I accepted the resignation of coach Davis, leaving our program, “said Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz in a release.” I want to thank him for his time with us and wish him the best. There were no further details about Davis's resignation immediately available. In his most recent contract he was expected to earn $ 430,000 from total compensation this year. Because his resignation was accepted and Davis does not leave for another job, it is unlikely that both parties owe damage to money. Davis has been with Mizzou staff since 2021, when he came to the team as a defensive analyst. He was quickly moved in an assistant coaching position, but after Missouri had fired the then defending line coach Jethro Franklin in the mid-season 2021. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> In the seasons of 2022 and 2023, Davis coached the interior defensive rulers. After a NCAA change change teams could have more official assistant coaches in 2024, Davis supervised the full line of defense, while Blackwell took care of defensive tackles and hired early to replace Kevin Peoples who coached defensive ends. Davis started his career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas, his Alma Mater. He also spent time as a co-defensive coordinator at Hutchinson Community College and had a season of coaching defending tackles in Illinois. His replacement, Blackwell, has been with Mizzou staff since 2023, when he came on board as a defensive analyst. He has been in coaching for more than 30 years, with time as a defensive coordinator at USF, Fordham, Jacksonville State, East CarolinaOld Dominion and Louisiana Tech. Allegedly, Blackwell was influential in the recruitment of Georgia Transfer Damon Wilson II, one of the top players that are available in the transfer portal this season. “We are lucky to have a veteran in (Blackwell) to board and meet extra coaching needs that we can have at that position,” said Drinkwitz in a release. “We look forward to a seamless transition while we continue preparations for the 2025 season.” More: Can Ahmad Hardy Missouri -Football his next star that falls back? Early signs encouraging More: Missouri Football loses 2026 Commitment, recruitment class drops to two players This is the second coaching change of the low season for the Mizzou defense. Former Linebackers Coach DJ Smith was named defensive coordinator in the Appalachian State and the Tigers Replaced him by Miamis Derek Nicholson.

