In a match that felt like swinging a pendulum, one that came to the last set on the last court, saw No. 7 Seed Virginia Mens Tennis ending his season in Heartbreak friday, 4-3 Dalen with no. 2 Seed TCU (26-3, 8-0 Big 12) in the quarterfinals of the Nacionship in the Hurdd TenterHip.

The teams exchanged in a confrontation that lasted almost three and a half hours and delivered tennis at a high level of the first serve to the last point. For a young team in Virginia it was a showcase, not only from talent, but of the resilient culture that coach Androso preaches as the core of the programs.

There is a reason why they are the defensive champions, and they hung hard at the end to the very last point, and just too good of them, Pedroso said. But our boys fought as absolute warriors to the end, and this team stayed together, whatever happened, and that's what we do. That is what this program does.

Virginia (23-8, 9-4 ACC) came in the game as the number 7 seed but the number 4-ranked team in the Ita ranking. This season, the Cavaliers noted 10 victories on the top 30-teams, including two victories on teams at that time number 1 and reached the last eight after a grouse 4-2 victory at no. 10 Seed Arizona in the round of 16.

The game started with a brightly disputed double round. Virginias Freshman Duo van Rafael Jdar and Roy Horovitz first hit too late, break late to win 6-4 at line 3 double and finish the season unbeaten as a pair, at 6-0. But TCU answered quickly, leveling with a 6-4 victory on line 1 for graduated student James Hopper and first-year Keegan Rice. That left the double point to be decided in line 2, where Junior Mans Dahlberg and second-year Dylan Dietrich clawed back from a 0-3 deficit to force a tiebreak. Despite the rally, they just arrived short, lost 7-6 (4) and the horned frogs handed the opening point.

Virginia responded with firepower in Singles. On rule 2, no. 32-ranked Dietrich was composed and flowed past no. 10 Senior Pedro Vives 6-3, 6-3, to bind the match at 1-1. It marked Dietrichs the third top 10 victory of the season and concluded a 24-8 campaign for the Swiss second-year student.

Moments later, Acc Freshman of the Year Jdar supported his praise on the top. Jdar, ranked no. 4 in the country, gave the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead with a balanced 6-4, 6-3 victory over no. 8 ranked junior Jack Pinnington on line 1. The first-year student from Spain ended his debut season with a 19-3 singles of the Top-10 victories, a bowd of the Top-10 victories a dings of a deans and dings of a deans a deans and dings of a deans a deans and dings of a good victories and a bowd of the top-10 victories and a docking of a dings of a deans and a victures of a dings of the Top-10 victories and a Victips and Victips and a Victips and Victips and Victips and ab0 winnhof and a Victips and Victips and Victips and Victips and Victips and Victips and Victips and Victips and Victips and Victips and Victips, and a 7-year-old. 20-5 went in line 1 singles this year.

But TCU showed why it is the title defender. On line 5, Dahlberg who had been on a win of nine games, streaked streak with tooth and nail to extend the season. A set and returns to 3-6, 4-5, Dahlberg called his opponents wide, which gives the ball out. But at a controversial moment, the chairman rejected the referee, the service explained and granted the point to TCU. The decision, which came to what Match Point would be, left Dahlberg stunned and gave TCU the opening that was needed to seal a 6-3, 6-4 victory and deliver the match on 2-2. Despite the loss, Dahlberg achieved 22 victories this season and was a steady presence on line 5 and 6 singles.

The horned frogs grabbed the momentum in line 3 singles, where rice drifted back from 3-1 in the second set against no. 37 arranged senior lazy Maxted, but was broken on 5-5 and 6-4, 7-5, with the TCU back in front, 3-2.

Hopper, who competed in the last match of his lecture tennis career, resigned when Virginia needed him the most. After splitting sets with no. 95-rank first-year student Cooper Woentendick, the Big 12 First-year student of the year, in line 4 singles, Hopper broke early in the third set and never looked back, cruising to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory to tot 3-3. With the victory, Hopper concluded his career with 107 Singles victories and 164 Doubles victories.

The competition and the season came down on first -year Jangjun Kim in line 6 singles. After dropping a crooked tiebreak in the first set, Kim came back to dominate the second, 6-1. He broke early in the last set to lead 2-1 and held in the late stages, but TCU gathered. TCU broke back to even the set at 4-4, kept Serve and Brak again to conquer the game, 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-4 to secure a place in the last four. Kim ended his first year with a 16-6 record in double competitions, including an 8-3 mark in line 5 singles and 6-1 in line 6 singles, proof of the depth and development of the underclass of Virginia.

The narrow loss ended the Virginias season with a 23-8 record and a place under the Nations Final Eight Teams for the 18th time in the last 20 ADA championships. The Cavaliers, fed by their emerging underclass, left it all on the field.

These guys continue with tradition and inheritance, Pedroso said. I am so proud of them to do it.