Virat Kohli in County Cricket? Middlesex hopes to lure Indian Star for Red-Ball Stint near Lords | Cricket -Nieuws

Virat Kohli (Getty Images)

Can the Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli return to Red-Ball Cricket In England, despite the recently announcement of his retirement of test competitions? Middlesex I hope for sure. According to a report in The Guardian, the London -based provincial side wants to bring Kohli on board for a potential first -class or one -day stint at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground .Alan Coleman, director of Middlesexs of Cricket, confirmed their interest: Virat Kohli is the most iconic player of his generation, so we are of course interested in that conversation. Go further than the border with our YouTube channel. Subscribe now!While Kohli has withdrawn from Test Cricket, he has not excluded that he will play first -class matches that will leave the door open for a provincial championship or a daily cup performance.Who is that IPL player?This season Middlesex has a track record of attracting worldwide stars, including AB de Villiers in 2019 and Kane Williamson. They also benefit from a strong relationship with the MCC, which reportedly offered to share the costs of bringing Kohli into a movement that helped to seal earlier tent statements.

The hope is to seduce Kohli with the allure of playing at Lords, often referred to as Cricket's house. Middlesex returns to the location in September for important division two games, including one against Lancashire who may set up a last duel on the field between Kohli and the English tempo legend James Anderson .Kohli, who owns a house in London, had once signed at Surrey in 2018 before a neck injury sustained the chance. Yet he had a great tour of England that year.

Virat Kohli withdraws from Testcricket after 14 years

Although Kohli does not remain available for foreign T20 competitions because of his BCCI contract, his fans may still see him on a provincial land, possibly even besides Kane Williamson in the middle order of Middlesex.



