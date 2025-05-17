



Welcome to the 55th edition of AthleticsS Friday quiz question. Serve a poser from our vault of football population at the end of every week. It will not be easy (unless you are really good), but what better way to enter the weekend than by giving your football -loving brain some practice? Throw it in your group of chats and see who knows their things. Advertisement Oh, and there is no price, except the quiet satisfaction of a well -done work. So without further delay With Everton who will play their last game in Goodison Park this weekend, you can give a name: 1) The best scoring Everton player on the ground in the Premier League? 2) The best -scoring opposition player on the ground in the Premier League? (Clue: he is an Englishman who played in the competition in the nineties and the first half of the 2000s). Fixed? Scroll down for the answer. PS The links to the previous 54 Friday quiz questions are below.

(James Gill Danehouse/Getty images) 1) Romelu Lukaku (40) 2) De Ferdinand (9) The previous quiz questions: Question 1 Question 2 Question 3 Question 4 Question 5 Question 6 Question 7 Question 8 Question 9 Question 10 Question 11 Question 12 Question 13 Question 14 Question 15 Question 16 Question 17 Question 18 Question 19 Question 20 Question 21 Question 22 Question 23 Question 24 Question 25 Question 26 Question 27 Question 28 Question 29 Question 30 Question 31 Question 32 Question 33 Question 34 Question 35 Question 36 Question 37 Question 38 Question 39 Question 40 Question 41 Question 42 Question 43 Question 44 Question 45 Question 46 Question 47 Question 48 Question 49 Question 50 Question 51 Question 52 Question 53 Question 54 (Top Image Artwork: Eamonn Dalton)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6358537/2025/05/16/the-athletics-friday-football-quiz-question-55/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos