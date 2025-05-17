



Waco, Texas Max Basing saved six match points and gathered for a profit from Tiebreaker, gaining a 4-3 victory for No. 5 Stanford Mens Tennis on No. 12 Mississippi State in the NCAA quart finals in Hurd Tennis Center. Stanford improves to 26-5 of the season and goes to the first final four since 2003. The fourth placed cardinal, which appeared in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, led early after the double game with the decisive point at the court two. After a tight fight on the court went to the Bulldogs, Samir Banerjee and Alex Razeghi earned a 6-4 victory to the court at national level against the top couple. After defending a few Mississippi State Match points on 5-4, Henry von der Schulenburg and Kyle Kang won via Tiebreaker on Court Two, 7-6 (3). Godsick made it 2-0 and opened singles action with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Court Five. The victory was his 16th of the year and he improved to 13-2 in double action in the season. Von der Schulenburg won his 22nd game of the season and made it 3-0 Stanford with a straight victory of his own, 6-4, 7-5. The victory was the 15th in a row for Von der Schulenburg and his 18th in double action. Mississippi State withdrew the victories on the courts two, six and one, respectively, to bind the game to 3-3, so that baseing if the lonely cardinal remains to conquer the game. Basing was 5-4 at the back of the third set and 40-0 in the potentially decisive match, before fighting four consecutive match points. Basing on the 40-30 on 6-5, again saved a few match points of the Bulldogs to push the match in a third set of Tiebreker. Basing took a 5-3 lead halfway and did not look back, earned his 19th victory of the season and 16th in double games. The appearance of the semi -final is the 21st in the program history for the cardinal, which is looking for its 18th NCAA title in the program history. The cardinal always improved to 5-0 against the bulldogs with the victory. Stanford will take PT (4 p.m. ct) at no. 1 Wake Forest on Saturday 17 May at 2 p.m. in the NCAA and final final. The promotion is broadcast on ESPN+. [4] No. 5 Stanford 4, [12] No. 12 Mississippi State 3 Double

1. No. 1 Jovanovic/Sanchez Martinez (MSU) d. No. 70 Godsick/Hudson Rivera (Tent), 6-3

2. No. 47 Kang/von der Schulenburg (Stan) d. No. 60 Baroni/Martinez Serrano (MSU), 7-6 (3)

3. No. 48 Banerjee/Razeghi (Stan) d. Milanovic/Novansky (MSU), 6-4

Order of finishing: 1, 3, 2 Singles

1. No. 28 Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU) d. No. 7 Samir Banerjee (Stan), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

2. No. No. 67 Petar Jovanovic (MSU) d. Kyle Kang (tent), 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

3. No. 101 Max Basing (Stan) d. No. 111 Niccolo Baroni (MSU), 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5)

4. No. 73 Henry von der Schulenburg (Stan) d. Dusan Milanovic (MSU), 6-4, 7-5

5. Nico Godsick (Stan) d. Bryan Hernandez Cortes (MSU), 6-3, 6-4

6. Mario Martinez Serrano (MSU) d. Alex Razeghi (Stan), 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Order of finishing: 5, 4, 2, 6, 1, 3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2025/05/16/basing-heroic-again-stanford-advances-to-final-four The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos