What the jury did not hear during the sex attack test of Hockey Canada

Hockey Canada forced interviews of three of the five former World Junior hockey players who now end up for sexual violence by being in danger of being publicly ashamed of them, a judge of the Hoogtrenghof of Ontario ruled when he blocked the men's statements to be used against them in court.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Bruce Thomas also said that Hockey Canada had agreed without the knowledge of the players to share her research results with the police. He ruled that allowing the statements before the court would jeopardize the rights of the players for a fair trial.

The statement meant that everything the players said that lawyers for Hockey Canada were excluded from the trial and was held from the jury during the Amateur Sport Organizations. That decision, and the reasoning of the judges, could not be reported because of a publication ban.

The procedure was abolished on Friday after Justice Maria Carroccia had rejected the jury and said that instead she would hear the case herself.

Michael McLeod, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub, Carter Hart and Cal Foote are accused of the sexual abuse of a woman, only known as em, in a London, hotel room in June 2018. Mr. Mcleod is confronted with a second indictment of being a party in sexual violence. Everyone has not guilty.

While the police of Hockey Canada and London investigated the incident in 2018, they launched each new probes in 2022 after the public heard that Hockey Canada quietly resolved a lawsuit that was filed by EM for his second investigation, Hockey Canada rented Toronto-lawyer to work.

During pretial hearings last year, the crown tried to have admitted the statements of the players to Mrs. Robitaille as proof, partly to compare them with what the players told the police investigators during the criminal investigation and to emphasize potential inconsistencies.

But the lawyers of Mr. McLeod, Mr Dub and Mr. Forenton objected, claiming that assigning the interviews as proof would violate the Rights of Man.

Justice Thomas noted that the players were threatened with a lifelong ban from Hockey Canada and that their identity would be announced if they did not participate.

He said that the threats from Hockey Canada meant that the statements of the players were not voluntary and that allocating them in the evidence would violate the rights for a fair trial.

Whether you call it forced or forced, they were effectively behind with a choice, I suppose that, but really not a choice, Justice Thomas told the court last November.

Crown lawyers had argued that the statements to Hockey Canada would benefit the persecution if that evidence would be allowed.

Honesty does not require that the accused against inconsistencies in their interviews or facts they have recognized, but now prefer to remain hidden in a trial, KroroonEdvocaat Meaghan Cunningham told the court.

The statement also said that Hockey Canada was at the same time and without the knowledge of the players the knowledge offer to offer the police his research file without a production warrant.

The judge said that the courts of Canadas cannot approve such investigative tactics. The admission of these statements with a view to cross -hearing would be a significant compromise for the honesty of the test and as a result those statements are excluded, said Justice Thomas.

The interviews with Hockey Canada 2022 were conducted by Toronto lawyer Danielle Robitaille on behalf of the organization. She interviewed Mr. McLeod on October 1, 2022, Mr. DUB on October 4, 2022 and Mr. Forenton on October 14 and 18.

Weeks after those interviews, a court gave the police a production warrant for Mrs Robitailles's investigation file. The four statements by Hockey Canada were transferred on November 17, 2022. It was around that time that Hockey Canada subsequently canceled planned interviews with the other two accused, Mr. Hart and Mr. Foote.

In his statement, Justice Thomas said that this was all unfair. He noted that Hockey Canada changed its code of conduct in 2022 to enable the organization to call players publicly if they did not work with an internal investigation.

In June 2022, Hockey Canada introduced a new tool that could be used by the researcher. That tool was made by changes in the Hockey Canada Code of Conduct, he wrote.

His statement emphasizes how the penalties for violating these changed rules were serious. By threatening a lifelong prohibition and public disclosure of the identity of the players, Hockey Canada effectively imposed disciplinary measures without the right process.

Other proof shows that some players in the World Junior Hockey team made statements to the police in 2018. For example, Mr. Foreenton gave an explanation recorded on video to a detective from the London Police Service in November 2018.

Mr. Forentons' lawyers argued that the police statement should be excluded because their client was never formally told that he was a suspect in sexual violence. Justice Thomas, however, ruled in December that the video was receptive because it was voluntary.

There are no evidence of threats, incentives, tricks or oppressive or overwhelming circumstances, Justice Thomas said.

That video became an exhibition in Pretrial and it shows that Mr. Forenton said he had consensual sexual intercourse with EM in the hotel bathroom. He said he had felt under pressure. I offered myself, but I really didn't want to do it, he said.

The video of Mr. Forentons 2018 has not yet been presented in the criminal proceedings. Justice reports also show that Mr McLeod gave a statement to the London Police Service in November 2018.