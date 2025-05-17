Michigan football in the mix for 5 five -star recruits, per 247sports

The Michigan Wolverines have landed countless five-star recruits over the years. From Rashan Gary in the 2016 class to Bryce Underwood and Andrew Babalola in 2025, there was no shortage of elitental talent in Ann Arbor recently.

Because it relates to the class of 2026, things have been pretty slow so far. However, the official visit season is almost coming, which is the chance of Michigans to get some momentum on the recruitment path and to land a number of top goals.

You certainly hope that some of those top goals are very ranked players. 247Sports Recently published an article about all 32 of the prospects they have assessed as five stars, and Michigan was mentioned for five of them.

The first is the highest ranked attacking tackle in the country Felix Ojo. The dominant 6-foot-6, 275 pounder from Texas was recently ranked again and put at number 5 in the nation, per 247s personal rankings. The Wolverines belong to the teams that compete for him, but from now on he seems to stay in Texas and play for the Longhorns:

The elite -offensive Tackle has not established a commitment date and continues to consider his options. The names are Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State And Michigan from now on. No doubt that others continue to fight, but those four watched. So, who gets it done? Keep an eye on the longhorns. We believe that they will be difficult to beat.

Another top -offensive line goal is Darius Gray. The resident of Virginia has said good things about the Wolverines in the past, and they seem to be in the middle of things, but are probably not at the top:

This will be an intense recruitment in the coming months. Georgia, LSUClemson, USC and Michigan are just a few of the top grilles pushing to land the elite offensive lineman. There is now a lot of buzz around LSU, but it could have some turns in it. He now does not claim a leader and is not ready to enter into a commitment. If he does that, find him live to announce the 247Sports YouTube channel.

The five stars that are most connected to Michigan, runs by far back Hiter Savion. With a top list of Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee, the Wolverines are confronted with heavy competition, especially with Ohio State with some momentum with the hosting of him the most recently this spring. Anyway, Hiters -Recruiting is one that the Wolverines can and must win:

The upper ball carrier of the country could see himself picking between a few rivals in the midwest. There is no doubt that Georgia and Tennessee will be in it until the end, but the most buzz has been in Ohio State and Michigan lately. Ohio State feels great about his chances, but Michigan too.

A recruit that was surprising to see that the Wolverines were admitted to a broad recipient Calvin Russell. Not much has been said about Michigan's opportunities with the number 21 General player in the class, per 247, but it seems that he has the chance to be a two-sports star in Ann Arbor:

He is a freak, so it's no surprise that the Big 3 in the Sunshine State is on him. Florida, Florida State And Miami does everything they can to keep him at home at one of their respective schools. That said, Michigan recruits him to play football and basketball in Ann Arbor, so that approach certainly helps the Wolverines. Another top candidate is Syracuse, which is known for a number of Splash recruitment profits lately, so do not rule the Orange out of a piece.

And finally, there is Edge Rusher Trenton Henderson. Michigan has done historically well with recruiting the state of Florida, so perhaps Henderson could be one of the next big ones that comes from the Sunshine State.

However, it seems that a big ten -enemand now has the upper hand, with a few southern schools that are also lurking:

We wrote a while since we had the feeling that USC was the clear favorite for one of the Nations Top Defensive Linemen. That still seems to be the case behind closed doors. That said, watch out for a few others such as Auburn, Michigan, Florida State and LSU. We believe that he would continue to bind to the Trojans because he wanted to make official visits. See if one of the other top candidates can swing things in their favor.

If you could only choose one, which of these five-star prospects would you like to commit yourself to Michigan the most? Let us know in the comments!