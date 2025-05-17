Italian Open Final: Jasmine Paolini Entry home public with title victory at Coco Gauff in Rome | Tennis news





Jasmine Paolini benefited from the support of CROWD to beat Coco Gauff 6-4 6-2 and became the first home player to win the Italian open in 40 years. With Jannik Sinner from the top to play Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final on Sunday, Italy was able to earn their first sweep from the Rome singles titles this weekend. The last Italian woman who won the tournament was Raffaella Reggi in 1985. The last local man to increase the trophy was Adriano Panatta in 1976. Paolini and partner Sara Errani are also in the women's doubles final and play Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens on Sunday for that trophy. Twitter

Allow cookies once “It doesn't really seem to me,” said Paolini. “I came here as a child to see this tournament, but winning and holding this trophy wasn't even in my dreams. “The crowd has been incredible. It has been two incredible weeks and it is not finished yet.” Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Paolini speaks to Sky Sports Tennis after an emotional Italian open success

With the tennis tree of the country in full power, Italian President Sergio Mattarella attended the final of the woman in the Foro Italico. Countless fans kept up Italian flags and they constantly shouted “vai jasmine” (“go jasmine”). Fifth rank Paolini was second at the French Open and Wimbledon and led Italy to the Billie Jean King Cup title last year. She will go to No 4 in the World Rankings on Monday – which will improve her position in the draw for Roland Garros next weekend. Gauff, the 2023 US Open Champion, struggled with casual errors and double errors and ended for the second time in two tournaments that the Madrid Open final lost two weeks ago to Aryna Sabalenka. Twitter

Allow cookies once Paolini also beat Gauff during a Clay-Court event in Stuttgart in April. Monica Seles, in 1990, was the last woman who in the same year was the singles of Rome and doubles. View the ATP and WTA tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or Stream with now And the Sky Sports app, which gives Sky Sports customers access to more than 50 percent more live sport this year without extra costs. Read more here.

