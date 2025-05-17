The PulSnieuwsbrief | This is AthleticsS daily sports newsletter. Register here To receive the wrist directly in your inbox.

Celtic Slide: What is Boston doing now?

Two weeks ago the Celtics were the favorites to come from the Eastern Conference. They were the defensive NBA champions. And if they won no other Larry Obrien trophy in June, there was no reason that they would not be a front-line competition in 2026.

But now? Does anyone know? The series of the second round of Celtics against the Knicks was a disaster. It started with successive 20-point blown leads at home. Then Boston Boston gone a 14-point benefit in Game 4, when Jayson Tatum tore his right Achilles during a final attempt. The Celtics may have cost that one game for two seasons.

The Celtics met a merciful end last night in Madison Square Garden, 119-81, and now have much to find out:

Tatum will miss a consistent period in his career. The best player in perhaps the best team in NBAS is not only missing a play-off run now, but much or all his age 27 season? That is not common. As Jared Weiss wrote: It is rare that this caliber of the player increases this devastating injury in this catastrophic for a time of the year in this groundbreaking moment for a selection framework.

Some quick math: Tatum is worth between 9.5 and 10.5 shares in each of the last four seasons, per basketball reference. The Celtics will try to alleviate his loss, but there are not many tatums that exist. Even if that was, filling it up would be difficult because The Celtics are in hell of salary hood . Boston may get some Cap Relief in the light of Tatums, but for the most part, the Celtics are on the hook for his CAP -hit of $ 54 million. As John Hollinger explained a while ago, the Celtics are above the NBAS Second-Apron Tax Stremprempel and they are ready to pay more punishments, the longer they keep their champion core together.

. Boston may get some Cap Relief in the light of Tatums, but for the most part, the Celtics are on the hook for his CAP -hit of $ 54 million. As John Hollinger explained a while ago, the Celtics are above the NBAS Second-Apron Tax Stremprempel and they are ready to pay more punishments, the longer they keep their champion core together. It is unclear whether the management wants to continue to pay those accounts. Boston is in the middle of a change of ownership, with a new group that is gradually being taken over For the current boss Wyc Grousbeck. But Grousbeck, even if HES agreed to sell the team with a record of $ 6.1 billion, is still the governor for three more seasons. This is an unusual sale.

The Celtics can now follow a number of paths. They can hold their nose and continue to pay enormous tax sentences, do without tatum and pray to the hoop gods that he quickly returns as an effective version of himself. (It's hard to just punk for a season when you still have Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in their prime numbers.) But what if the Celtics, in the middle of a sale and a tax crisis, would like to free some dollars? What if they see the ghost of a season without Tatum as an opportunity to become younger?

It is a legitimate fork on the road. Is there a real chance that the Celtics can take this schedule apart as soon as this is out of season? And given the transfer of ownership, who would even decide that? I asked Jay King, who covers the Celtics Athletics:

Thanks to their financial situation, the Celtics stared at potentially important selection decisions anyway. Tatums injury could force the Front Office to consider more a drastic commotion.

A lot to find out. That is why GM Brad Stevens earns a lot of money.

News to know

Jury fired in Hockey Canada Trial



Judge Maria Carroccia rejected the jury for the second time in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial for the second time. The decision comes afterwards A jury member sent a note to Carroccia who accused lawyers of inappropriate behavior.

What else to know if the Hockey Canada test continues:

The case will now continue as a trial for judge alone With Carroccia responsible for hearing evidence and coming to a judgment. Our reporters have a lot more about yesterday in the test.

With Carroccia responsible for hearing evidence and coming to a judgment. Our reporters have a lot more about yesterday in the test. The dismissal of the jury also led to the elimination of a ban on publication on previously non -reported details. Katie Strang and Dan Robson have all those details here, including a member of the public recording procedure with Ray-Ban metablens and a lawyer who leaks the complainant's location on a radio station.

Purdy cashed in

The combined career income of every Mr. Irrelevant picked from 2001-2024, not called Brock Purdy: $ 51.6 million. Purdys New AAV: $ 53 million. The 49ers Quarterback agreed yesterday with a five -year contract extension of $ 265 million in a deal in a deal San Francisco just had to be ready. Well, have much more about Purdys Deal in Our NFL newsletter On Monday. Provisional, watch Dianna Russini and Michael Silver respond live to Purdys Extension.

Toronto Forces Game 7

Auston Matthews still had to score in the Leafs Second-Round Series versus the Panthers. The winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy of last year of course saved it for Game 6. Matthews broke a 0-0 draw in the third period and silenced the Panthers audience in a final 2-0 away. More takeaway restaurants from Florida prior to an epic game 7 in Toronto tomorrow.

More news:



What to view

MLB: Mets at Yankees

13:05 et, free on MLB.TV

This Subway series has a lot of juice. Juan Soto is back in the Yankee Stadium, where his ex-fans fascinate him loudly. Aaron Judge hits .727. (Don't check me.) This is not a difficult sale.

Horses: The preaksness stakes

19:01 pm et, nbc

That is the post time. The coverage starts at 4. Kentucky Derby winner sovereignty is not running. See a detailed field analysis as a good horse boyt. The favorite is goal-oriented on 6-1, but on journalism, which is then on the list: his speed figures tower about that of most of his rivals, and it seems that the race can be losing from him. Rain is expected around Pimlico earlier in the day, but journalism ran well in a muddy derby.

NHL: Jets at Stars, Game 6

8 p.m. at ABC

Dallas leads 3-2 and can close it at home. Connor Hellebuyck threw a game 5 -shutout to extend the Winnipegs season. Hellebuyck nowadays goes back and forth a lot between completely lost and his more typical best keeper in the world status. Goals are weird.

Puls Picks

(Top photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)