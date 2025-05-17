



He Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad al -Thhani, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, has officially inaugurated the ITTF world table tennis championships -Doha 2025, organized in Lusail Sports Arena and Qatar University Sports Complex. The competition will continue until 25 May, with 640 players from 127 countries that represent all five continents. The opening ceremony was attended by Petra Sorling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), together with various dignitaries and leaders of Asian and international sports and Olympic movements. In a moving national moment, the national anthem of Qatari was played in the middle of soft lighting and a background with the national flag, followed by a hospitable address of Sheikh Joaan, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Championships, which confirm Qatars obligation to organize international sporting events that the game. During his speech during the opening ceremony, Khalil bin Ahmed al-Monmannadi, president of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation, president of both the Arab and the Asian table tennis unions, first vice-president of ITF, and director-general of the championship, explained: “On behalf of myself and the organizing committee, I welcome Qatars guests from all over the world from this major sporting event. Al-Mohannadi added: “This extraordinary moment confirms the established position of Qatars as the regions of sporting capital and its continuous dedication to become a worldwide meeting point and hosts major sporting events, uniting the world through fair competition and mutual respect. Al-Mohannadi closed his speech and expressed Sheikh Joaan gratefully for his important support and said: “We hope that this championship will be a memorable sporting milestone, creating wonderful memories for all participants and strengthening bridges of communication and understanding between people by sport. Welcome to Qatar, and always welcome.” The opening ceremony contained various and entertaining segments, combining sportiness, cultural heritage and spectacular visual elements, which effectively present the global meaning of the championships. The ceremony began with a dynamic visual display on enlightened screens that emphasize the history of the championships and remarkable moments, accompanied by enthusiastic welcomes for participating delegations and spectators, transferred by the main presenter who proudly expresses Qatar's in organizing the event. The ceremony emphasized cultural and geographical diversity among participating countries and the importance of international sports cooperation in an energetic and appreciative introduction. Petra Sorling, president of the ITTF, gave a speech that appreciated the excellent organization and praised the level of international participation and preparing for the championship. Representatives of the athletes and referees took the official oath, who reconfirm their dedication to integrity and fair competition, accompanied by an elegant audiovisual presentation that improves the festive atmosphere. One highlight included the presentation of a promotional video for the official championship mascots, Saree and Sarea who later appeared interactively on stage and delicious greeted with fascinating visuals and audio. Qatari Heritage was prominently exhibited with the traditional Al Ardha version, a folkloric dance that expressed pride and cultural identity, which connects cultural roots of Qatars with the international sporting event. An exciting highlight was a fascinating light and laser show Synchronized with electronic music, visual effects and smoke, embodying the spirit of table tennis and merging innovation with creativity, generating enthusiastic interaction of the audience. Related story





