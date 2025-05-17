



A 27-year-old Canadian woman closed a marathon for nine days of explosive testimony this week in a controversial sexual attack test in which five professional hockey players were involved and a jury was sent in packaging for the second time in another dramatic twist in the procedure. The prosecutor, whose name is protected by a procedure ordered by the court, told a court that a naked Cal Foote-Die played for the New Jersey Devils last year 'The Splits' over her face, an apparent 'party trick', while others were filmed in a hotel room. “They all laughed and thought it was hilarious,” the woman told the court. “It wasn't funny for me. They had a good time at my expense.” Cal Foote's last game with the Devils was in January 2024. AP The woman has accused Foote of doing the naked splits over her face. AP In a memorandum to the judge, a jury member accused two of the lawyers of the appearance of the jury members. Every day when we enter the courtroom, they observe us, whisper against each other and turn to each other and laugh like they are discussing our appearance. This is unacceptable and unacceptable, the memorandum read. The trial will now only continue for a judge. From left to right: Alex Forenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart, all of whom have not guilty. AP It is the second time that the process almost left the rails. A mistrial was declared last month after the judge had a lunch break interacted between one of the jury members and defense lawyers, who was seen by some jury members as an attempt to influence their opinions, made it impossible for the jury to stay impartial. A new jury was chosen, but those nine women and five men are now also out of the case. The Wild Drunken Group Sex followed a gala in London, Ontario, in honor of Canadas Gold Medal at the World Junior Hockey Championship, in which the five men – all future NHL players – competed. McLeod is confronted with the stiffest sentence among the five players – a maximum of 20 years. AP The woman met McLeod in a bar named Jack's Pub in London, Ontario, after the gala. AP The Devils 'Cal Foote and Michael McLeod, the Calgary Flames' Dillon Dub, the Ottawa Senators 'Alex Furenton and the Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart did not all guilty and said what happened that night was consensual. They are all on leave from the NHL. But the woman claims that she only went back to the hotel with McLeod and that the other players were invited without her knowledge or permission. The players are each confronted with one count of sexual attack, which is a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison in Canada. MCLEOD is confronted with an extra management to be a party to the crime of sexual violence and has been behind bars for a maximum of 20 years.

