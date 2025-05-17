Qatar News Agency





DOHA, 17 May (QNA) – The opening ceremony of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final Doha 2025, held in Lusail Sports Arena on Saturday, received widespread praise for excellence, both in terms of the organization and in the cultural segments it contained. Adviser to the Director General of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships DOH 2025 Abdullah Youssef Al Mulla expressed his happiness with the great success of the opening ceremony, and emphasized that the main goal was to organize an exceptional edition worthy of the Qatars Status. He proudly expressed this exciting launch, which reflects the organizing team of the event and the efforts of the event to achieve the highest level of success, and added that the tournament offers a new opportunity to emphasize Qatars' ability to organize important international events efficiently and professionally. In turn, Qatar Table Tennis Association Secretary-General and Head of the Operations Committee of the event, Mohammed Abdullah Saleh Said that the remarkable success of the opening ceremony is a direct reflection of the strong support and continuous attention that sport continues to receive in Qatar. Saleh added that the organizers work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional edition that builds on an impressive record of Qatars in organizing large global sporting events at all levels. He said that this international event re -confirms the state of the prestigious position of Qatars as a leading sports hub and hoped that this tournament turns out to be a historical success. For his part, the Hungarian table tennis club President Imre Kovacsicsicse has printed his admiration for the opening ceremony and described it as simple but impressive. Kovacsics added that the state of Qatar always stands out in organizing sporting events and present them in the best possible way. The president of the Hungarian table tennis club said that the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships are of great importance for the ITTF and all participants, who are expecting strong competitions and hope that the championships will excel, just like organization. Saudi National Table Tennis Team player Abdulaziz Al Abbad also expressed his strong admiration for the opening ceremony and called it perfect and impressive, adding that this can be expected from Qatar, since it is consistently excel in organizing major sporting events in a remarkable way. The state of Qatar is the first country in the middle, the Arab world and the Arabian Golf to successfully organize the World Table Tennis Championship twice, after organizing earlier in 2004. (QNA)

