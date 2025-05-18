Golden Knights McCrimmon treats injuries, wasted season

On Saturday, Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon sat down for his final media availability.

It is disappointing to end our season, McCrimmon started. I think Our Team really believed that we needed what is needed to win. I think you are building a team, you want a Tobuilda team that has a chance to win a Stanley Cup, and I think this team did from that point of view, it is disappointing because we had short shots what we had considered.

Many things have to go well for your team to win, completed McCrimmon. You have to play well at the right time; You must have good health or be able to make your way through that these do not -excuses; These are just the reality of that fine line or that thin margin that sometimes separates from losing.

McCrimmon acknowledged that the Golden Knights lost in the late season because they could not score enough. However, he mainly attributed that to the defense of Edmontons.

I don't know that I would respond exaggerated to the fact that we have not scored enough goals, he said. That is an important part of the game, but we were a good attacking team all year round. We were fifth in the NHL in scored goals. So I don't think it was a chronic issue that you would have expected to lead to our downfall in the Stanley Cup -Play -Offs.

Because defender Nic Hague is an RFA, McCrimmon has tackled the hot topic of offer sheets.

The only thing that is overlooked has been successfully taken over St. Louis Philip BrobraG and Dylan Holloway because Edmonton chose not to match historically, [offer sheets] Rarely work. But because the last two did, it received a lot of momentumin conditions of the conversation.

After the Golden Knights game 5 Lossto The Edmonton Oilers, William Karlsson called their campaign a wasted season. McCrimmon has tackled Karlsson's comments.

I think [Karlsson calling the year a wasted season] Is somewhat raw emotion answer, McCrimmon said. It is clear that it is not a wasted year in any feeling of the word, but it is a disappointment that we did not get where we wanted to get myself, it was a missed opportunity because I felt that our team was good enough to win.

McCrimmon recognized the Golden Knights Free Agents and the coming free agency of July 1.

Weve has Tanner Pearson, Victor Olofsson, Reilly Smith, Brandon Saad and Ilya Samsonov with sloping contracts on June 30, said McCrimmon. I think there is a very good thing to make for many of those players. I think they played well for us here. Take care of those decisions so well, and then, depending on how that goes, that can dictate to a certain extent what you will do with a free agency on 1 July. But went to do everything we can to make our team better in this next six or seven weeks.

McCrimmon created player injuries, but offered no details.

We have no operations, said McCrimmon. Saad would have been a man who would have missed the most time. Stone could possibly have come back in the series. McNabb was probably the man who is most injured from everyone, but that is the kind of warrior and player he is.

We had a few boys who played injured and will be treated here after the season, he ended. But that is not unexpected in this time of the year.

McCrimmon confirmed that William Karlsson will join Team Sweden in the IIHF World Championships. Jonas Rndbjerg will become a member of Denmark.

