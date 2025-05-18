



Waco, TexasThe top placed and top-range Georgia won the Doubles point and then defeated the fifth placed North Carolina, 4-0, in an NCAA-Halve Final on Saturday in the Hurd Tennis Center. The top placed and top-range Georgia won the Doubles point and then defeated the fifth placed North Carolina, 4-0, in an NCAA-Halve Final on Saturday in the Hurd Tennis Center. De Tar Heels played short handed without Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year Reese brantmeier It was forced to retire due to an injury in the quarter -final victory of Thursday on LSU. Despite strong efforts across the board by Carolina, the Bulldogs took advantage of moving to the NCAA Championship match for the second consecutive year. UNC saw its 12-match winning streak and the season ended at 27-5. Georgia improved to 28-3 and continued to Sunday's NCAA final against the winner of the second semifinal on Saturday between Michigan and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs are now 5-16 of all time against Carolina. In doubles, the 16one-Ranked, All-America Duo van van Susanna Maltby And Carson Tanguilig Increased from their normal no. 2 double position to number 1 to face the top-ranged Georgia team of Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Rustco. Maltby and Tanguilig started strong and played well, but Vidmanova and Rustco were too much and won, 6-3. Tatum Evans And Theadora Rabman Increase from No. 3 to no. 2 Doubles and had an early lead on #68 Guillermina Grant and Anastasiia Lopata before he dropped, 6-2. Veteran Lindsay Zink stepped in and worked together with Alanis Hamilton Brantmeier's normal double partner, to man the No. 3 lock. Their competition went unfinished with Hamilton and Zink, 5-3. The Bulldogs took the first set in five of the six singles matches against the renewed UNC -Line -Up. Georgia then took victories on number 3, 5 and 1 positions to win the game, 4-0. “It was an incredible achievement for this team to be where we started in January with two brand new players in Claire [Hill] And Alanis and with Reese who came back from two operations and what we lost in our six seniors from last year and are able to reach the last four and have the chance to be one of those teams to win the whole thing … ACC champion, so real, really, very proud, “Unc Head Coach Brian Kalbas said. “We probably had one of the best leadership groups we have ever had in Carson, Lindsay and Reese, and they did great the entire season to lead and excel our team. “We showed a huge conviction that we could beat the number 1 team in the country, and we had opportunities [today]We were just great hunters. I am proud of the entire team today and the entire season. “ Final score: #1 Seed Georgia 4, #5 Seed North Carolina 0

Saturday 17 May 2025

2025 NCAA Championship semi -final

Waco, Texas (Hurd Tennis Center) Match Results

Double 1) #1 Dasha Vidman/Mell Rustco (Ug) def. #16 Susanna Maltby / Carson Tanguilig (UNC), 6-3

2) #68 Guillermina Grant/Anastasiia Lopata (Uga) def. Theadora Rabman / Tatum Evans (UNC), 6-2

3) Alanis Hamilton / Lindsay Zink (UNC) Led Aysegul because/Hayden Mulberry (Uga), 5-3 (15-15) unclosed

Order of finishing: 1, 2 Singles 1) #2 Dasha Vidmanova (Uga) def. #24 Theadora Rabman (UNC), 6-2, 6-3

2) # 17 Anestolata Loppers (Uga) LD # 63 Tatum Evans (UNC), 6-3, 5-1 (30-30) unclosed 3) Mell Rustco (Uga) def. Alanis Hamilton (UNC), 6-2, 6-3

4) #43 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) LED #42 Aysegul because (UGA), 6-4, 4-4 (0-0) unclosed 5) #74 Guillermina Grant (Uga) def. Claire Hill (UNC), 6-4, 6-1

6) Sofia Rojas (Uga) LED Alana Boyce (UNC), 6-4, 3-5 (0-0) unclosed

Order of finishing: 3, 5, 1

