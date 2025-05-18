Q&A with Utah Mammoth President Chris Armstrong

Chris Armstrong was never far from the biggest stars of the sport.

For 14 years as an agent, Armstrong helped in building the Wassman -Groups Golfarm and managed the careers of top players such as Tony Finau. Armstrong was also a leader in establishing the business activities of the companies before helping in 2018 with the setting up of Wassermans Hockey Practice.

Apparently hockey always called him.

That is why Armstrong left the agency to become President of Utah's NHL franchise last year.

The Salt Lake Tribune sat down with Armstrong to discuss his transition and the first season of the teams.

It was your first year in the NHL Why did you want to be part of this instead of the career you had founded with Wasserman?

Hockey has always been my greatest passion in life since I was a little boy. It is clear that I stayed around the competition at the highest level, even though I did not work on the team side or on the competition. I was certainly close to some of the best players in the world at Wasserman. And I never lost that itch for the possibility of building something. When Ryan [Smith] And I had the opportunity to discuss this a few years ago, about what hockey could look like in Utah and why we thought Utah would be a great NHL market, I think that when we successfully landed the plane and protected a franchise for Utah, the possibility to come and be part of that was something that I couldn't show.

Returning to your love for hockey, during your time at McGill University in Montreal, you were recruited to explore Scout and be an assistant -student coach, how did that all start?

For me I was actually recruited to play at McGill. When I arrived there, there were two goalkeepers for me and so I was asked to consider playing in Quebec Tier II in Lachine. First and foremost I went there to follow my education. The chance to play hockey while I did was great, but at the end of the day I didn't want to lose sight of why I was there. So I kept practicing with the team as a third goalkeeper and I just didn't feel that I could only contribute to that.

This photo of June 21, 2016 shows the McGill University campus in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

An injury in my second year there caused me to see the reality that the match days were coming to an end, but I still really wanted to be involved with the team. So head coach Marty Raymond asked me at the time to become a member of the coaching staff. First as a video -coach and then became a student assistant -coach and then a scout for them in the Canadian Hockey League after I left McGill to do sports management at Brock [University]. Marty then started coaching with Guy Boucher another McGill -Aluin and in Tampa and Ottawa. It was another example of the many relationships that I kept throughout the hockey world and the NHL who kept me connected to what was going on and that passion kept serving that I had for the game.

Do you completely lean on that? Since then you have had a lot of experience, but do you look back on your starting days in Scouting and Management?

Certainly. I lean a lot on it. It was something that I did not realize that I missed as much as I did until I participated in that team environment again. Everyone is motivated about the same purpose of winning and being successful.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Nick Schmaltz (8) celebrates a goal as Utah Hockey Club De Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL Hockey in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City organizes on Saturday 22 March 2025.

And I think that my experience then with my then teammates at that time works on a coaching capacity, by keeping trying to help them get better and for the team to be successful and then 20 years of representing athletes, I think this really informed my experience about what the mentality of the athlete is and what the environment they need, physical and mental. I also trust this every day in terms of the culture that we create here.

Given that, I imagine that much to learn came in. How was that challenge for you?

I trusted my experience at Wassernerman the most. When I opened a Canadian office for them in Toronto and helped a little to grow that versatile company, it was really similar to what we did here. The difference that was there was all this incredible organization and all this infrastructure to go with. It was of course a huge challenge that we have achieved in a short period and have now played our first season.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) A Mammoth banner in Utah will be raised on 7 May 2025 outside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Smith Entertainment Group has announced that the Mammoet will be the new name for the former Utah Hockey Club.

But I would say that you didn't really have time to think about the challenge. You just knew it had to be done. You accepted what you could not check and simply concentrated on the things we could get well. And I feel that we didn't do them all, but most of them. You are sometimes a beneficiary not to have too much time to think about it. You just do it. And we have many doers here at SEG who made it possible.

What was it like to go back to Montreal when Utah played the Canadiens as president of an NHL team?

It was super surrealistic. I started playing the game because of Patrick Roy and clearly went to a lot of matches when I was in school and grew at a Habs fan. I was born in Montreal. So it was in my blood. Very surreal, complete circular experience for me to be there in that capacity, knowing that I helped create an NHL franchise and that we fight against the Canadiens there. It is something that I will probably never forget.

Josh Anderson (17) from Montreal Canadiens celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during NHL hockey match of the third period in Montreal, Monday 4 December 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

That and my time to go back to Vancouver when we played the Canucks. It is a building where I went to most games everywhere. Again, I tried moments all year round to think about how special that was and how happy and grateful I am to be in the position I am in.

Did you pull a bit for the Habs this late season?

Strangely enough, no. It is funny when I represented Kyle Dubas when he worked for Toronto Maple Leafs and had to be a carrot interest in the Maple Leafs, it killed it for me. And of course I am now doing what was doing here.

Away from hockey, just moving to Utah with your family, life away from the ice rink, how did that be for you? Which parts of the community felt like at home?

I think the team certainly felt at home. Being part of SEG certainly felt like home. I think that was the biggest factor in making the adjustment. Immediately I felt that I had that feeling with both the team and the organization. The people in the community were so hospitable and so enthusiastic about what we were building, so that immediately gave you a sense of pride where you live to see that you have that kind of impact on people.

(Smith Entertainment Group) Chris Armstrong has been appointed president of Hockey Operations for the inaugural season of Utah Hockey Club.

And then I think the surrounding beauty is very similar to what I have experienced growing up in the Pacific Northwest; Mountains covered with snow in every direction. We don't have the ocean here, but we have a number of spectacular mountain ranges and ice sheets. I think it was a well -known feeling for me for me for me.

Still a little different than Los Angeles?

Absolutely in terms of pace. I enjoyed the ease with which you can come here and the proximity that we are for everything. I enjoyed the experience of life in LA. We still have a place there and I will spend some time here this season. But Utah is now at home and hopefully for the coming period.

Finally, work together with Bill Armstrong. He has been here since 2020, has this vision, is so deep in it. What is the advantage that you come in with a new pair of eyes, collaborate to bring this to the next level?

I consider my role because the Bill relates to offering support and resources for him to perform the vision he has for the team. To be able to take out of my experiences and hopefully to offer a different perspective. In the end, what I hope we do every time, our decision -making process is to optimize and that we can be great thinking partners in the direction that this franchise needs to bring the future where we all want to be, which wins a championship.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club General Manager Bill Armstrong answers questions during the Mediadag in the Delta Center, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Were very happy. This has been a great observation year for me, travel with the team while you have observed yourself from first -hand to get to know everyone and see how they react in different situations and how they communicate. I have been happy with what I have observed and I think we have a really strong group here.