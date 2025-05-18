



The League Office wants to send active players to the flag -bar competition in the 2028 Olympic Games. The owners, if aimed at the interests of their teams, should not want to do this. The question is whether the interests of the whole will overcome the interests of the individual. And that comes down to whether the commissioner can convince at least 24 owners to put aside their best interests in the short term for the long -term interests of the game. We have recorded the issue last month. Each contract gives the team the opportunity to refuse to enable players to participate in other forms of organized football. The goal is to ensure that the players are completely healthy when the time comes to the risk, inevitable injury while playing and practicing Tackle football. That is why this week's resolution limits participation in One player per team. No owner will run the risk of losing more than one player for a longer period if there is a serious injury. If it is time to gather in Minneapolis this week, will that be enough? Some owners can propose to protect one or two players (or more) against being eligible to play Olympic flag football. Although that can create a moral problem if Patrick Mahomes, for example, really wants to chase a gold medal and the chiefs will not let him, certain investments are too important to be in danger. Remember that only 25 percent of the owners are needed to kill a proposal. If nine of them lock arms and keep them together, they can dictate terms. Discover in the coming days whether a large enough block of owners will take a position, or whether they will all roll to a competition office that believes that the participation of active players in the Olympic Games will be good for flag football, which in turn will be good for the NFLS-Langetery Plan for a World Rule-Varation. Ultimately, that can be the key to reach 24 votes. Convince them to set aside the vanity that comes from having a good team in 2028 and to have them concentrated on their greed.

