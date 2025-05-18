Judge fires the jury for sexual abuse of 5 Canadian hockey players





Have to know A judge of the Ontario Supreme Court rejected the jury in the process of sexual violence against hockey players Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Forenton

This dismissal came one day after a jury member had submitted a note to the court on behalf of other jury members and the defense lawyers called for their judicial behavior

The defense lawyers denied all allegations The judge who presents the trial of five Canadian hockey players who are accused of sexual violence, has rejected the jury. Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia fired the jury on Friday 16 May, one day after one of the jury members submitted a note to the court on behalf of other jury members, according to the defense lawyers for their judicial behavior, according to their judicial behavior, according to their judicial CBC News” The economic times And ESPN. The jury member said in the comment that two defense lawyers, identified as Daniel Brown and Hilary Dudding, seemed to whisper against each other and to laugh as if they were discussing the appearance of the jury members, who considered the jury members as unprofessional and unacceptable, according to CBC News. The two lawyers denied the allegations, according to ESPN, and the defense stated that this was and had to be resolved. Carter Hart in January 2024.

Justice Carroccia said she saw none of this behavior and would have arrived if she saw this. However, she concluded that the opinion of The Jurors about the defense could influence their impartiality if it concerned the verdict and that she would deal with the controversial matter alone. Lawyer Daniel Brown, who represents hockey players Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Carter Harte and Alex Forenton, told CBC News in a statement that the incident was an unfortunate representation of only two lawyers talking under themselves. No counselor would run the risk of alienating a jury member, and nothing could be further from the truth in this case. Although it is true that co-counsel will speak with each other during a process from time to time, this is commonplace, said Brown, according to the outlet valve, the idea that the counsel who makes the light of a jury member is illogical and directly contrary to our goal and function. ” Do you want to keep the last coverage of crime? Sign up for the free True Crime newsletter from people for breaking crime news, continuous coverage of the test and details of intriguing unsolved cases. Dillon Dub in January 2024.

The defense lawyers for the hockey players did not immediately respond to people's request to comment on the latest trial development. The five players were accused of the sexual attack of a then-20-year-old woman 2018 when they were members of the Canadas World Junior Hockey team. They have all not guilty of crime. The resignation comes a few weeks after Carroccia explained a mistrial After a jury member had marked that they were approached during lunch and told them that they noticed that they nodded their heads during the opening statement of the prosecutors, according to CBC News. Dudding reportedly denied this. The judge initially considered the incident harmless, but eventually declared it as a mistrial after the defense lawyers of the hockey players claimed that the jury already saw them negative. A new jury was then chosen. The test for McLeod, DUB, Hart, Foote and Forenton will continue next week.

