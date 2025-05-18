



The Italian Open is one competition away from delivering tennis fans everywhere, but Italy, the matchup that the sport has longed for all year round. Carlos Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a sloppy game on Friday afternoon in the Foro Italico in Rome. He will be confronted with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who later beat Tommy Paul in the final on Sunday. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head between the couple 6-4 and has won all the last three meetings. Musetti, the 23-year-old Italian who recently climbed the top 10, thrives on clay, but the emotions of playing perhaps the best player of his generation for his home fans, seemed to get the best of him, especially in the tight moments. In the gusts of the Campo Central, Musetti took too many bad decisions and mistakes in the late afternoon to stay with Alcaraz. In the first set alone, he made 28 casual mistakes against only three winners. Musetti was better in the second set, but was unable to maintain his focus with the intensity needed to improve the world no. 2 and the ruling French open champion on the red clay. In the first set, Musetti made his racket after another mistake. Halfway through the second he hit a ball in the crowd after he had returned a service, allowing Alcaraz to bind the score to 4-4. That collected a second code violation and pointed penalty. Alcaraz began to serve the next match in the advertising court on 15-0. But in a time when there is an indication of the entire game, Musetti fell far behind in the tiebreak, only to get it back to 4-5. But then he decided to cut a drop shot from behind the baseline and from his rear foot. The floating duck left Alcaraz enough time to swing and put the ball away. He ended it at the next point. Alcaraz has the chance to put an end to Romes hopes for a home victory, an Italian man has not won his home masters since 1976. Jasmine Paolini has a chance on Saturday to break a 40-year dry enchantment for Italian women when she accepts Coco Gauff in the final. (Photo: Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6362041/2025/05/16/italian-open-alcaraz-musetti-result/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

