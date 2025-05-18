Tennis player from Massachusetts used her passion for violin to heal car accident injury and continue to play





A tennis player on the Joseph Case High School in Swansea, Massachusetts conquered an injury of a car accident to return to her two passions: tennis and playing the violin. High School Senior Jade Vadboncoeur does it all – during the day she balances a load of AP courses. After school she plays several sports, including tennis, where she dominates the courts of Swansea. “I'm getting so excited to play, tennis just let me be me,” said Vadboncoeur. “She is incredible. You go to the city and Jade is the best player in this area,” said Case High School Tennis Coach, Mackenzie Doses. Violin brings her peace For most people that would probably be enough. But Veboncoeur said her real passion starts when she walks off the field. She said playing the violin is when she really feels in peace. “I've been playing my violin for about eight years. I started when I was in fourth grade,” said Vadboncoeur. “The violin calms me considerably. As with all the overwhelming everything, I have the feeling that only playing the violin is an escape out of all the stress and I can just really be myself.” In the fall, Vadboncoeur will go to the Ithaca College in New York to study music education. It is a dream that was threatened a few years ago when a car accident stopped her to play. A concussion ran in car accident “I rode one day on the Highway house of Orchestra and the gutter, flowed on the highway and we went under the speed limit and someone who hit and touched us,” said Vadboncoeur. Vadboncoeur suffered a serious concussion that took her for more than a year to recover. She thought her days of playing tennis might be over. “I had a constant headache, I was constantly tired,” said Vadboncoeur. “That was something we struggled with last year,” said Deschenes. “We didn't want to push her too hard, but she is a competitor, so she wanted to be challenged herself, wanted to be pushed.” It was her perseverance, her love for the game and the violin that Vadboncoeur said she helped her heal and continue to play. “I wanted to go on with everything because I love everything I do,” said Vadboncoeur. More from CBS News Samantha Chaney Samantha Chaney came to WBZ TV in September 2024 as a multi-skilled journalist and reporter.

