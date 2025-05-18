



After 12 days of action on the Italian open, there are only two women left, with world number three Coco Gauff and home favorite Jasmine Paolini who turn it off for the Masters 1000 Crown. 20:45 CET –That is where we leave you for the night, but will definitely come back tomorrow for a huge Masters 1000 final, because world number three Carlos Alcaraz on the world number one Jannik Sinner takes in the last meeting between the emerging rivals. Follow the final here tomorrow from 5:30 PM CET. 18:49 CET – Jasmine Paolini is the champion on the home floor, with the Italian sixth seed fighting through acompetitive opening to impressively beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 and to secure a second WTA 1000 title. Paolini becomes the first Italian woman to win the Rome Masters since 1985 and will go to fourth place in the WTA rangers prior to the French as a result of her victory. Read more about Paolini's victory here. 17:10 CET – Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini walked to court in Rome, with the last set to start in just a few minutes! Follow point-by-point cover here here. 16:00 CET – After a Stellaire 2024, in which she reached two Grand Slam final, Jasmine Paolini has to reach the same elevated heights this season. However, on a home floor with the Rome -behind her, the Italian fought to the final, even though he does not always play her best tennis. Paolini was perhaps a touch-happy to defeat Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals after her Russian opponent capitulated, and Peyton Stearns should have won the first set in their semi-final meeting. But Paolini, using the energy of the supporters, grooved deep and found manners to fight back, and she now has a chance to win her second WTA 1000 title. A victory for her today would also see her move to number four in the world ranking, and Iga Swiatek fell to number five! Paolini Fights in Rome Flash score 14:25 CET – After reaching the Madrid final a few weeks ago, Coco Gauff continued its impressive clay court in Rome, and the American will be desperate to go one step further today and conquer her third Masters 1000 Crown. Gaff, fourth in the Italian capital, has seen Gauff as Emma Raducanu, Mirra Andreeva and Qinwen Zheng (in the most Main-Draw Match of the Year) on the way to the showpiece event. With Roland Garros just over a week away, the 21-year-old wants to continue her momentum and secure a 10th career title on the WTA Tour. The recent results of Gauff Flash score 13:00 CET – Good afternoon and welcome to our reporting of today's women's finale between fourth seed Coco Gauff and home favorite Jasmine Paolini at the prestigious Rome Masters. The collision starts to go 17:00 CETBut we will offer a lot of structure in the coming hours to generate appetite. Gauff and Paolini met three times before, with the American liding the head-to-head 2-1, although Paolini conquered last month in their only meeting at Clay during the Indoor Stuttgart event.

