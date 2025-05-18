



Grand Forks und Coach Dane Jackson said last month in his introductory press conference that he wants Fighting Hawks to be a leader in recruiting West -Canada. On Friday, Und landed one of the best performing young players in the Western Hockey League. Saskatoon Blades Forward Cooper Williams, who achieved more points this season than every player born in 2008 in the WHL, announced his dedication to be on Instagram. Williams scored 21 goals and achieved 57 points in 68 games in the regular season for the knives. The 6-foot, 150-pound Calgary-resident was one of the six finalists for the WHL's Rookie of the Year-First. “He is very, very smart,” said Saskatoon -coach Dan Dasilva Worldwide In December. “He has a high hockey IQ. He is in the right position. He knows where he should go on the ice both offensively and defensively. That is his greatest asset, I would say, his ability to think and reading plays.” Williams, 17, is expected to return to the knives next season. His arrival date on the campus has yet to be determined. Williams, who is eligible for the NHL concept of 2026, visited under last week. “It was great,” he said. “Everything was so cool. I met a few boys in the team. They were great. The staff was great too.” Cooper Williams' Commitment announcement on Instagram. Williams said he had thought about going to university for a while. He signed at Saskatoon, but in November the NCAA changed its rules to allow players of the three Canadian hockey competitions to retain their eligible university. “I had been thinking about (college) for a while, even before the WHL design,” said Williams. “It was a split of 50-50. It's great that the rules have changed.” Williams said he knew from Und because of the former Vechthawks defender Jacob Bernard Docker, who helped to coach hockey at the primary school of Williams in Calgary. “I spoke to another school by telephone, but I didn't want to watch other schools,” said Williams. “(At und), the facilities are great, the campus is unreal and it just seemed the right fit for me.” Williams is the second player born in 2008 who is committed to Und and joins Keaton Jungt van West Fargo. UND has an obligation of a player born in 2009 in Forward Eli McKamey, who accelerated his education and will be a senior next year. The Fighting Hawks have been busy building the schedule of 2025-26 Since Jackson was announced as head coach at the end of March. Their 2025 obligations include first -year Jack Kernan (center) and Jan Punar (goalkeeper). They have also picked up transfers Ellis Rickwood (Clarkson Center), Anthony Menghini (Minnesota Duluth -Vleugel player), Isaac Gordon (Michigan Tech Winger), Gibson Homer (Arizona State Doendder) and Zach Sandy (Duluth Duluth Duluth. Williams is the first non-2025 commit of the Jackson era.

By Brad Elliott Schlossman Since 2005, Schlossman has dealt with college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald. He is recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the best beat writer for the Herald's Circulation Circulation Division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the year twice. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach it at [email protected].

