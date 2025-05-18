Sports
Midden-Ohio Valley individuals are moving forward at State Tennis Tournament | News, Sports, Jobs
Charleston – every fall. Every notch. Williamstown Sophomore Brady Anderson holds a running total for both categories that in turn create Levity under the Yellowjacket Tennis program.
During the afternoon and evening sessions at the AA/A-state tournament on Friday, spectators watched Anderson and Doubles partner Gavin Hill the last game on the inner courses in Charleston YMCA and survive an 8-8 (7-4) Tiebreaker to continue to the semi-final round of Saturday.
During the race to seven points in their semi -final, Anderson took a tumbling to raise his seasonal total to 25 – a Stat Anderson and embrace the entire team.
On the other hand, earlier in the game, he also hit a return winner at the feet of one of his opponents of East Fairmont – an achievement that he started to keep back during his days of high school tennis.
“In the eighth grade I just started touching many people – not intentionally, so I just kept a little bit,” Anderson said. “I don't try to touch them, but it just started to happen. (Assistant coach Jeremy Woodard) calls me the murderer.”
Hill fought through the regional tournament of last week by changing tennis elbow by changing his game. In addition to the doubles, he managed to reach the quarterfinals round of Friday before he was eliminated in the semi -final. He learned a few things from the injury.
“It made me play smarter,” Hill said. “Last week was definitely another playing style, but I fought through it and made it here.”
While the five seed in Doubles, Hill and Anderson now have a task for them with the best placed Nick Giatris and Ethan Bastin by Charleston Catholic.
“They are tough – they just get very hard,” Hill said. “Nick hits every ball.”
On Saturday championship At the State Tournament, two Williamstown navigas in the Doublebracket will have on either side of the bracket. Brady Woodard, who bowed last year's state tournament with a knee injury, coupled to Gavin Hill as the no. 2 Seed for a quarter -final victory against Chapmanville.
In the singles bracket, Woodard threw a few of 8-0 shutouts against representatives from East Fairmont and moved to Saturday's semi-final. The scores were not indicative of the challenge for the Yellowjacket Junior.
“We had a lot of Deuce games in that second game – in one game there were seven Deunces,” said Woodard. “I would like to see all these good players at the State Tournament. It is more energetic here and that makes me ready to play.
“I really enjoy tennis – regardless of whether I win or loss, it just feels good to play.”
Another representative of the area who earned another day of State Tennis was Wood County Christian first -year student Ellie Piatt, who allowed a total of five games while won two games and continued in the semi -final of the girls in Singles as the number 4 seed.
“The State Tournament had a fast pace (with the eight-game pro set)-it went faster,” Piatt said.
The very first point of Piatt at the State Championships in high school was a Cross-Court, Forehand winner. Impressive calmness for someone who represents Wood County Christian for the first time at state level. Piatt won the first six games of her first round match and defeated Oak Glen's Ruby Chaney 8-1.
In the quarterfinals, Lincoln's McKenzie White tested the patience of Piatt's game with continuous slices and the possibility of keeping shots in the game. At one point Piatt was 3-2 behind and then won four straight matches and put the finishing touches for an 8-4 victory.
“I don't like it when it's close,” Piatt admitted. “I just had to stay low and try to lift the ball (against white), and stay consistent – get smarter shots.”
