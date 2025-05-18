



Winter Park, Fla. The tennis court is the happy place of Laziza Talipova. What you need to know Trinity Prep Senior Laziza Talipova dedicated to George Washington University

She became the first Trinity PrEP -feminine tennis player to have made a state final since 1983

Talipova won the National Championship of the Tennis -Marican Tennis Association in the 16 -division of the girls 16 years

During her junior year at Trinity Prep, she won the National Championship American Tennis Association in the Girls 16 Division. I really enjoyed the tournament, I played a lot of good tennis, I played in many narrow matches, Talipova explains. It just shows how hard work comes into the game. Laziza was at the top of the roller coaster, but it would go down quickly. After the tournament, she had a correct ankle operation that would put her aside for a few months. I just had to remember, I can do this, I did it before, Talipova said about the recovery process. I can come back. I have seen other athletes coming back from worse … My recovery was just a short few months and then I never looked back. She returned to court as if she had never left. Talipova wrote history in her senior season. She was the first Trinity PrEP -Vrouwelijk Tennisser to have made a state final since 1983. She was also committed to playing tennis at George Washington University, the same school where her brother, Laziz, basketball plays. I love my brother so much, he is such an enormous inspiration for me that I play tennis, Talipova said, after viewing a congratulation video that her brother made for her. He supports me with everything I do. Only he welcomes me to George Washginton. It will be so nice. Laziza hopes to become a pro tennis player one day. She knows how to get there, it is going to work hard and great family support.

