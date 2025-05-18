Warner Out-Guns Babar to lock up the PSL Finals spot





A high scoring collision in Rawalpindi saw the Karachi Kings of David Warner prevail

David Warner has shown the clock with a competition -winning innings when the Pakistan Super League returned to action at night. Warner's Karachi Kings won a run-fest in Rawalpindi against Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi, where the place of the kings in the play-offs was secured. Warner, 38, was star for his side, top score with 86 out of 50 deliveries, including 11 four and two sixes. After a slow start of the PSL, the Warner season's season will cost up to 250 runs, its last five games have produced scores of 60, 4, 30, 24 and 86. Warner on the attack during his innings // getty Karachi's innings started terribly with Ben McDermott bowed by a Luke Wood in-swinger of the first ball of the game, but that only brought James Vince to the fold to join Warner. The couple put a 162-run position in just under 15 overs, with Vince's 72 (from 42 balls) that elevates him to the top of the Run scorer list by 366 for the season so far. Some fireworks in the late innings by Khushdil Shah (43 out of 15) and Mohammad Nabi (26 out of 10) shot the kings to a mammoth 4-237. And while Saim Ayub (47 of 31) and Babar (94 out of 49) let things roll in the chase, that score seemed as if it could be in danger. Babar, however, who hit 10 four and four sixes, could not find enough of the strike and Zalmi fell 23 points short. The PSL was suspended for a week because of the military tensions between India and Pakistan. The Indian Premier League would also be resumed on Saturday evening, but was washed away by rain. With one more game for each side, Karachi (12 points) is comfortable in the top two and they are locked in the top-four Playoff places. It is not so good news for Peshawar, who have to beat Lahore Qalandars in their last game to reach the final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/4267361/pakistan-super-league-karachi-kings-finals-race-warner-out-guns-babar-to-lock-up-psl-finals-spot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos