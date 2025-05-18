Texas Downs UCLA Mens Tennis 4-1 in NCAA Quarterfinals to end the Bruins season

Under the Friday evening lights in Texas, the National Championships of the Bruins were brought to bed.

UCLA Herentennis (19-9, 11-2 Big ten) fell 4-1 to no. 3 Seed Texas (29-4, 13-1 sec) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament in Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. It was the first loss of Bruins since April 4, the end of their 11-match win-streak and an end to a season in which they won their first conference tournament since 2018.

And for the second consecutive year, the end of the Bruins campaign came thanks to the Longhorns.

“No shame to lose in Texas,” said coach Billy Martin. “They are a very good team.”

With UCLA and Texas, Doublehoven Split two and three, the point came down to seniors Alexander Hoogmartens and Giacomo Revelli and no. 10 tandem Lucas Brown and Timo Legout.

De Bruins were in an excellent position, with their Pacific Coast Doubles Championship-winning tandem 5-4 and served with an opportunity to conquer the double point.

But the seniors fell 7-6 (3). To make matters worse, Hoogmartens – the number 4 player in the line -up of the Bruins' singles – ran on a back injury that ended his night.

“We played very well and played a terrible game while we served,” said Martin. “We had a very good chance to win that double point and to take the lead from the start about the game. I think it was a shame.”

Between March 7 and May 2, the Bruins won the double point 15 of 17 times. But that has changed lately With UCLA who immediately loses three to end the season.

“I'm sorry if I have to point out with a finger, but Giac and Alex did so well and had a bit of a setback,” said Martin. “They didn't play as well as they were almost a month and a half since La Jolla (the site of the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship). … but they have done an excellent job.”

The Bruins didn't do much better in Singles.

No. 35 Spencer Johnson-a All-American who conquered the Bruins location in Waco 6-4, 6-4 by Sebastian Eriksson. Kaylan Bigun, a two-time Big first-year student of the week, met the same fate and lost no. 54 Pierre-Yves Bailly 6-4, 6-4.

No. 20 Rudy Quan – the Big first -year student of the year – met his toughest opponent so far, opposite Legout. The number 1 singles player in the nation beat Quan 7-5, 6-2.

“It will be interesting for Rudy to watch the film of it, because he can't play that young man as he played him,” said Martin. “It has uncovered some of the weaknesses in Rudy's game. … But again, if it is not Emon (Van Loben Sels), it is Rudy as far as they work hard, and I know he will digest that.”

Martin said that Quan played deep in the field and was reactive to the attacks of Legout instead of being the aggressor.

The only point of the day of the Bruins was a decisive singles victory by No. 110 of Loben Sels. The Redshirt second-year student, who has only lost four times all season, defeated No. 26 Sebastian Gorzny 6-3, 7-6 (2).

“That was perhaps the best match I played this year,” said Van Loben Sels. “I went outside, trusted my game and I really played at the level where I wanted to play and the way I wanted to play.”

Van Loben Sels, the most excellent player of the Big Ten Tournament, said he was shocked about how well he performed this season and noted that he had struggled with his confidence in the past. Martin added that of all his Loben Sels players made the biggest leap of last season.

“Nobody works harder than Emon,” said Martin. “His hard work is to bear fruit, and he gets victories, and he gets confidence. … He is really starting to believe that he can go outside and play with the best.”

Despite the early end of their season, the Bruins have taken major steps this year.

After they were eliminated a year ago in just the second round of the NCAA tournament, they went to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018 this year.

And despite a transition to a new conference, an injury to Johnson and a 2-6 start, UCLA has recorded the Big Ten Tournament title.

“Exactly the way we turned things halfway through the season,” said Junior Aadarsh ​​Tripathi. “I think that Illinois (and) Northwest (respectively on March 21 and 23) was a huge turning point for all of us. I feel that we have our faith in it, and then we just drove the hot line from there … I am really proud of the boys in the way they turned around and kept positive by the difficult times.”

At the end of his 32nd year as head coach of UCLA, Martin says that this was one of his favorite teams to coach

“So nice a year as I can remember,” said Martin. “Not the egoism that I have experienced a bit in recent years. But everyone had a goal for the team to do it so well. They were not nearly worried about where they played the line -up.”

Martin said that he is optimistic about the future of his team – noticing the youth of the team and the experience in the field of experience – and emphasized the importance of the coming summer.

“Aadarsh ​​and Emon did so good work last summer, caught up and surpassed boys, some of the boys who probably didn't work as hard as they were,” said Martin. “So it's a very important time this summer if you really strive to play pro tennis and really try to help us win a NCAA championship.”

Martin is one message for the team?

Work.