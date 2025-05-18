Wang Chuqin competes during the men's Singles round of 128 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Nandan Naresh of the United States on the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 17 May 2025. (Xinhua/Liu XU)

DOHA, 17 May (Xinhua) – The World No. 2 of China, Wang Chuqin, delivered an impressive version and defeated the American Nandan Naresh on the first round of the men's singles of the World Table Tennis Championships on Saturday evening.

Wang effortlessly checked the match and left the 18-year-old opponent with limited possibilities to challenge him, winning the one-sided affair 11-6, 11-4, 11-2, 11-4.

A service group was successfully challenged when Wang for Video Review asked for a serve that was judged illegally.

“I have faith in my portions,” said Wang, who is looking for his first World Singles Championship in Doha.

Wang's World Fifth-Gerang, Liang Jingkun, also made the second round, after beating Ham Yu song of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea 14-12, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3, 11-8.

Xue Fei became the first victim of China, because the only player of Penhouders in the team wasted a lead of two sets in a 4-2 loss for Hiroto Shinozuka in Japan.

The world's most renowned pen holder, world no. 6 Felix Lebrun from France, ignored Slovakia's Lubomir Pistej in straight sets.

Earlier the best Chinese wife Sun Yingsha drove past no. 216 Veronika Matiunina van Ukraine in four sets.

“My achievements are normal,” Sun said, the defensive World Singles champion who is completed in second place at the Olympic Games twice. “I didn't know much about my opponent. But her serve is good and her style is unique as an 18-year-old teenager.”

Sun will then take on the winner between 262nd -arranged Costa Rican Lucia Zavaleta and no. 67 Pyong Song Gyong from DVK, whose players are known to exceed expectations.

“My second round rival is perhaps very strong. I will prepare myself for a heavy game,” she said.

China's World No. 3 Chen Xingtong also reached the second round and defeated the South African Rochica Sonday 4-0.

The Japanese Satsuki Odo and Mima Ito, ranked on the eighth and ninth in the world respectively, both went on to the second round with straight victories.

Sunday's action will be China's World No. 1 Lin Shidong, the No. 3 of Brazil and world cup holder Hugo Calderano, and China's no. 2 wife Wang Manyu, appear in Doha.

Nandan Naresh competes during the men's singles round of 128 match between Wang Chuqin from China and Nandan Naresh of the United States on the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 17 May 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin (L) greets Nandan Naresh after the men's singles round of 128 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Nandan Naresh of the United States at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 17 May 2025.

