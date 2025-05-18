Virat Kohli to play County Cricket? Huge invitation arouses interest on: “having that conversation …”

The pension of Virat Kohli from Test Cricket has started speculation about which forms of cricket he might play, and some interesting suggestions have surfaced. Because the legendary Indian Slagman is now only actively involved in ODI Cricket and Franchise Cricket in the IPL, Kohli has received an invitation to play the County Championship in England. In contrast to various legendary Indian cricketers, Kohli never played County Cricket in England. Alan Coleman, the director of the Cricket Club of Middlesex County, has shown interest.

“Virat Kohli is the most iconic player of his generation, so we are of course interested in that conversation,” Coleman said The guardian.

Kohli was previously ready to play for Surrey prior to the tour of India by England in 2018. However, he was excluded from the Stint due to a neck injury.

The will of Ab de Villiers in South Africa and Kane Williamson in New -Zealand have played in recent years inland cricket and published in the T20 explosion and the hundred respectively. In their cases, the teams collaborated with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to orchestrate the deals. According to The Guardian report, every deal to bring Kohli to England would also have such a collaboration.

Kohli withdrew from Test Cricket in May and announced it only a month before the start of India's Marathon Five test tour through England. After he had beaten 9,230 runs in 123 tests, Kohli mentioned his career from the longest format of the game. He also retired as the most successful test captain of India, after he won 40 games of 68.

As a result, Kohli only remains two active forms of cricket games for India in ODI Cricket and for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. The 36-year-old now wants to win his first IPL title with RCB.