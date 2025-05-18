Sports
See how the Topeka area performed at KSHSAA Boys State Tennis
Topeka Tennis is a game momentum. Drive on the wave and it can bring your joy. If you fight against it, nothing seems to go your way. Drew Fay and Eric Buchenau van Cair Paravel dealt with everything in the class 3-1a State Championship in Kossover Tennis Center on Saturday 17 May.
The number 1 double team went to the court for the state title match. The stands were full of fans and fellow students who encourage the lions when they hired the team of Carter and Maddox Drumright of Wichita Collegiate.
The brothers also won the state title in 2024. Their experience helped from the start when Cair Paravel struggled to get into the competition. The Drumright's won the first set 6-2.
Fay and Buchenau tried to shoot back in the next set, but the drum rights fulfilled after the title. They gave a 4-1 advantage before the lions clawed back. Everything started to go Cair Paravel. They won four of the next five games to bind the score at 5-5.
“We believed we had a shot and we never stopped believing,” said Buchenau. “Slowly, but certainly we won the long rallies and that just gave us a lot of confidence.”
Wichita Collegiate would push the score to 6-5 because it had multiple match points. The lions had an answer with Fay's Strong Serve and the Netspel van Buchenau and made a big difference. Cair Paravel would win the next set that forced a Tie break. It continued to take a 5-3 lead before colleagues went the tie break. But the Lions would achieve the Tie Break victory with 7-6 (7-5) behind a raw crowd.
“It took forever,” Fay smiled. “Every point was fun, even if we lost it, they were all good points. We got a rhythm in the second set and I don't really know why. We just got a rhythm and we could continue.”
The wichita pair did not stagger in the last set. They were determined to win the state title. They did not allow Cair Paravel an Ons Momentum that won the last set 6-0. The Drumright Doubles team would win back-to-back state titles with a 6-2, 6-7 (7-5), 6-0 decision.
“It was not finished how we wanted, but I am proud of how we played,” Fay said. “We played hard and we gave everything. I don't regret.”
Although Fay and Buchenau are both juniors, this is the last time they will play together. Buchenau is from Germany and is a study abroad for the season. He will return to his native country this summer, but insisting on a state title was an experience he will never forget.
“I had a photo of state champion and I didn't make it,” said Buchenau. “Of course I am proud.”
Regardless of singles or doubles, this is the best finish in the history of Cair Paravel at the State Tournament. This is the third year in the program history for the team.
Fay's younger brother, Cole, played in the singles competition. The first-year students earned 10th place when he lost his last game 8-1 on the Alex Hobson of Trintiy Academy.
The Fay Brothers together with Buchenau helped the Lions to achieve fourth place in the team classification with 19 points. They were only two points discount at the classic school of Wichita for third place. Wichita Collegiate won the team title with 58 points.
Class 6a
Washburn Rural's Cale Deutscher and Dylan Willingham were the best local players in the State Tournament. The double team took seventh place on Saturday. They claimed seventh by beating the Olathe Northwest team 8-4.
Topeka High's Doubles have also put together a solid tournament. Alex Raymond and Christian Sink progressed to have gone 3-1 to Saturday after Friday. Raymond, a senior and sink, a junior, earned 12th place after losing their last game 8-4 in Olathe East.
Class 5a
Seaman, Shawnee Heights and Topeka West qualified players for the State Championship. But it was a tough opening day for the players of Shawnee County on Friday. There was not a single player who could continue to the last day of Saturday, where each player lost two of their first games.
Class 4a
It was a big tournament for the number 1 DoubleTeam of Hayden. Chase Blaser Andevan George rode in the last day of Saturday. Their biggest victory came in the quarterfinals where she defeated McPherson's team 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. The victory for the seniors brought them to the semi -final.
In the semi-final, Blaser and George astonished a fight against Hesston, but they lost 6-1, 6-2. Hesston would win the state title. The Wildcats broke fourth place when they lost 6-2, 6-4 from Buhler. It was a strong show of the couple in their last tournament together.
Liam Keating treats secondary school sports for the Topeka Capital journal. Send statistics or information to him on lkeiating@Gannett.com.
|
