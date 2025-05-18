



An error-sensitive Sreeja Akula lost to Thailands Suthasini Sawettabut in her first round ladies singles match on the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha on 17 May 2025. The Mukherjee – Duo – Ayhika and Sutirtha – and combining DIYA and Yashaswini Ghodpade also won their respective women's doubles opening matches on the first day of the Premier Tournament. The Indian pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah also taste good luck in their first round Mens Doubles match. Error sensitive Sreeja An error-sensitive Sreeja lost to Thailands Suthasini Sawettabut 1-4 (11-9 8-11 6-11 5-11 2-11) rather Tamely. It was a disappointing outing for the Indian when she made an early exit after losing world number 84. Sreeja won the opening match, but then lost her momentum, dropped countless points and making casual mistakes to fall in just 33 minutes. However, the Indian contingent had enough to smile around as Asian matches medal winners Ayhika and Sutirtha defeated the Turkish pair of Ozge Yilmaz and Ece Harac 3-2 (4-11 11-9 10-12 11-9 11-7) in a five-game thriller. The result meant that the Indian couple had ended a loss of six games while he continued to the next round of the ITTF world championships. DIYA and Yashaswini continued a victory over the Uzbekistane Magdieva and Erkebaeva 3-1 (9-11 11-2 11-9 11-8). They started on the wrong note and lost the opening match with a good margin, but bounced back to win the next three games and confirm their place in the second round. I win The Indian duo by Thakkar and Shah continued their good shape this season with a Straight game victory over Slovenias Deni Kozul and Peter Hribar. They won 3-0 (11-7 11-8 11-6). Later in the evening, Shah started his human Singles campaign with a 4-2 (11-6 2-11 11-7 11-6 5-11 11-6) victory over Portugals Tiago Apolonia. Jonger Diya went to the second round with a straight game 4-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-3, 14-12) won about Spains Sofia-Xuan Zhang.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/sreeja-akulas-loss-the-only-blip-in-indias-strong-show-at-tt-world-championships-article-151664743 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos