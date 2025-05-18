





Charleston – Area Tennis Players crushed it on the State Tournament on Friday.

At the Saturday championship, the tennis gods played a bad trick for the same individuals.

In the Kanawha City Community Center, a total of four submissions from Williamstown and a Singles player of Wood County Christian tried to continue to the AA/A finals for their respective brackets.

Unfortunately, all five were eliminated in the semi -final.

“We were on fire on Friday and today we blew out our band,” said Williamstown coach Diana Leo.

However, one day does not make a season.

The weekend contained a very first girl's statement title for Williamstown after the Yellowjackets won the team competition on Friday, followed by a second place of their boys' team.

“We are so proud to be here – there is nothing to be disappointed,” Leo continued. “We had a good time all year round. It is so special that the girls won their first state title. We had a deep team and I was so happy that they could fulfill their dream.”

Wood County Christian first-year student Ellie Piatt became the first person of the school to go to the State Tennis Tournament and joined Williamstown first-year student Addison Woodburn in the All-State Tournament team in Girls Singles.

In Boys singles, Brady Woodard and Gavin Hill both received all-state awards.

Woodard and Doubles partner Issac Harris joined their number 2 Doubles team of Brady Anderson and Gavin Hill as semi -finalists before both pairs lost to representatives of Charleston Catholic on bordering courts on Saturday.

Harris played baseball a year ago, but decided this year to play competitive tennis for the first time.

As irony would have, Harris was a member of last season's baseball team that lost to Charleston Catholic in the class A State Championship match. The Irish have done it again to the tennis court in a loss of 8-2.

The match next to Anderson and Hill was already completed with Charleston Catholic winning 8-1.

“So I can't really pass the Irish,” laughed Harris. “In the past I just played tennis for fun. I played in high school in the final, but no other competitive tennis than that. I was just hungry to become a member of the tennis team. The coaches are good and the teams are good at winning.

“It was a great team this year, but as you can see, the results were not what we expected. It was still a good year.”

As part of Williamstown's number 1 Doubles team the entire season, Harris and Woodard clicked from the start.

“Brady is great – he is always cheerful and he is a very good player,” said Harris. “We did a tournament before the season started and won matches such as 8-2.”

At the same location as all Doubles, their semi-final games, the Woodburn Twins, Addison and Peyton, ended their first-year season with Williamstown with 8-2 ​​to another Catholic submission of Charleston.

“Addison and Peyton are really down – they didn't play their best today,” said coach Leo. “They previously won a tie -graker with those girls, so this was a disappointment for them.”

The semi -final of Singles opened action on Saturday morning. The Boys Singles bracket was all chalk with Woodard as the number 2 seed of Charleston Catholic Freshman Winston Hunter, who was sown no. 3. Woodard was 3-2 behind when Hunter won two consecutive games and retained the lead in an 8-5 victory.

For girls singles, Piatt gave the fourth seed of the tournament the good fight to control Martina Taborda Urbaneja from Shady Spring before he dropped an 8-6 decision.

“I thought I was very good to play in the game and just fought,” said Piatt, who remained 2-0 in her game, but did not falter the game plan. “I thought, just got some more points, got a little more games. Although I fell behind in the beginning, I didn't feel that it was an eruption. It was close. Games had gone to Deuce.

“Her pace on the ball was absolutely more difficult than what I am used to. But I had some good deep returns.”

Piatt looked back on her first high school season, which included a 13-0 singles record before she experienced her first loss in the regional final.

“Because of this experience I certainly want to work a lot harder and get better for next year.”

Friday at State Tennis

Every fall. Every notch. Williamstown Sophomore Brady Anderson holds a running total for both categories that in turn create Levity under the Yellowjacket Tennis program.

During the afternoon and evening sessions at the AA/A-state tournament on Friday, spectators watched Anderson and Doubles partner Gavin Hill the last game on the inner courses in Charleston YMCA and survive an 8-8 (7-4) Tiebreaker to continue to the semi-final round of Saturday.

During the race to seven points in their semi -final, Anderson took a tumbling to raise his seasonal total to 25 – a Stat Anderson and embrace the entire team.

On the other hand, earlier in the game, he also hit a return winner at the feet of one of his opponents of East Fairmont – an achievement that he started to keep back during his days of high school tennis.

“In the eighth grade I just started touching many people – not intentionally, so I just kept a little bit,” Anderson said. “I don't try to touch them, but it just started to happen. (Assistant coach Jeremy Woodard) calls me the murderer.”

Hill fought through the regional tournament of last week by changing tennis elbow by changing his game. In addition to the doubles, he managed to reach the quarterfinals round of Friday before he was eliminated in the semi -final. He learned a few things from the injury.

“It made me play smarter,” Hill said. “Last week was definitely another playing style, but I fought through it and made it here.”

While the five seed in Doubles, Hill and Anderson now have a task for them with the best placed Nick Giatris and Ethan Bastin by Charleston Catholic.

“They are tough – they just get very hard,” Hill said. “Nick hits every ball.”

On Saturday championship At the State Tournament, two Williamstown navigas in the Doublebracket will have on either side of the bracket. Brady Woodard, who bowed last year's state tournament with a knee injury, coupled to Gavin Hill as the no. 2 Seed for a quarter -final victory against Chapmanville.

In the singles bracket, Woodard threw a few of 8-0 shutouts against representatives from East Fairmont and moved to Saturday's semi-final. The scores were not indicative of the challenge for the Yellowjacket Junior.

“We had a lot of Deuce games in that second game – in one game there were seven Deunces,” said Woodard. “I would like to see all these good players at the State Tournament. It is more energetic here and that makes me ready to play.

“I really enjoy tennis – regardless of whether I win or loss, it just feels good to play.”

Another representative of the area who earned another day of State Tennis was Wood County Christian first -year student Ellie Piatt, who allowed a total of five games while won two games and continued in the semi -final of the girls in Singles as the number 4 seed.

“The State Tournament had a fast pace (with the eight-game pro set)-it went faster,” Piatt said.

The very first point of Piatt at the State Championships in high school was a Cross-Court, Forehand winner. Impressive calmness for someone who represents Wood County Christian for the first time at state level. Piatt won the first six games of her first round match and defeated Oak Glen's Ruby Chaney 8-1.

In the quarterfinals, Lincoln's McKenzie White tested the patience of Piatt's game with continuous slices and the possibility of keeping shots in the game. At one point Piatt was 3-2 behind and then won four straight matches and put the finishing touches for an 8-4 victory.

“I don't like it when it's close,” Piatt admitted. “I just had to stay low and try to lift the ball (against white), and stay consistent – get smarter shots.”

Please contact Kerry Patrick at [email protected]