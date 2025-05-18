



May 18, 2025 (Doha) China's World No. 2 Wang Chuqin showed his dominance in the first round of the Herensingles on the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha on Saturday evening and beat the 18-year-old American Nandan Naresh in an impressive straight victory. Wang effortlessly checked the match and provided a 11-6, 11-4, 11-2, 11-4 victory, giving his opponent few opportunities to take on a challenge. The competition included a moment of controversy when a serving was mentioned illegally by Wang because of an alleged fish violation. However, Wang successfully destroyed the decision with a video review, in which he said afterwards: “I have faith in my serves.” The victory marks a strong start for Wang, which is looking for his first World Singles Championship. China's World No. 5 Liang Jingkun also moved to the second round after beating Ham Yu Song of North Korea in a heavily fought 14-12, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3, 11-8 match. The Chinese team, however, saw his first elimination as Xue Fei, the only pacor player in the team, wasted a two-set lead to lose 4-2 against Hiroto Shinozuka in Japan. Elsewhere, France's World No. 6 Felix Lebrun, known as one of the world's best pen holders, beat Slovakia's Lubomir Pistej in straight sets. In the ladies Singles, Chinas Top Sun Yingsha crossed her opening match and defeated the Veronika Matiunina van Ukraine 4-0. “My performance is normal,” said Sun, the defensive World Singles champion and two-time Olympic second place. She acknowledged her opponents unique style and strong serve, but expressed faith in preparing her next match against Costa Ricia Zavaleta or Noord -Koreas Pyong Song Gyong. Chinas World No. 3 Chen Xingtong also took place with a 4-0 win over the Rochica Sonday in South Africa. In the meantime, the Japanese star Satsuki Odo and Mima Ito, worldwide, ranked on the eighth and ninth, closed their places in the second round with Straight-Set victories. Sunday competitions will contain various remarkable performances, including Chinas World No. 1 Lin Shidong, Brazils World Cup champion Hugo Calderano and Chinas No. 2 Woman Wang Manyu, while the competition in Doha warms up.



