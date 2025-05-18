Will Virat Kohli play for English province of Middlesex? | Cricket -Nieuws





Would Virat Kohli, who recently withdrawn from Test Cricket, played in Whites for an English provincial team? Middlesex certainly hopes that, according to a report in The Guardian. The report points out that while Kohli announced his retirement of tests, he has not mentioned anything about retiring first -class cricket. Alan Coleman, director of Cricket at Middlesex, is quoted: Virat Kohli is the most iconic player of his generation, so we are of course interested in that conversation. It notes that Kohli County Championship or One Day Cup could play. Middlesex has used the temptation of Lord's Cricket Ground, their home arena, to attract major players in the past. South Africa Ab de Villiers showed up for the T20 explosion in 2019 and they signed up in New -Zeeland's Kane Williamson in the second half of this season to play for the London Spirit team. The Guardian reports that both deals came with cooperation with MCC and have a line about how they deal with the payments. Civil servants there (MCC) indicated that they would like to split the costs of each deal for Kohli in the same way. Their hope seems to be that Kohli will like to play at Lords again, popularly mentioned as the home of Cricket and the leap will venture. Story continues under this advertisement If Kohli indeed plays Red-Ball Cricket in England, there is a possibility that he can play against Lancashires Jimmy Anderson at the end of the season. When he retired, former selector Sarandep Singh was quoted by Jiostar about how Kohli told him that he had told his wish to play the English series. This morning when I heard this news that Virat Kohli announced his pension. This was a big surprise for me, Singh explained. And as far as we were talking about the Delhi Ranji trophy, the way he played the matches, 4-5 days before, we started talking to him about the matches he wants to play. He showed his involvement. The way he started his preparation for the red ball, he talked about what the Tour Australia would have been, but he was preparing for the English tour, how we would win the test match series. But suddenly we now see that the person who was ready to go to England will not go to England. Singh had said that announcement that was made today, I think everyone was shocked. Former Australian captain Aaron Finch also spoke about the issue on Jiostar prior to the IPL match between RCB and KKR. I think it surprises everyone. I think we all thought that England was a huge push for him to try to make a real memorable series, especially after the disappointment of Australia at home.

