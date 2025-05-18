Sports
2025 NCAA di Di's Tennis Championship: bracket, scores, schedule
The NCAA di di di's Tennis Team Championship from 2025 has been set: No. 1 Wake Forest will be confronted on 18 May in the National Championship match at No. 2 TCU in Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. The qualifications of the NCAA di di di di di di were unveiled on Monday 28 April in a selection show on NCAA.com.
Scoring live for men: Team events
Wake Forest, TCU, Texas and Stanford were selected as the top four seeds in the field of sixty -four teams.
2025 Di Men's Tennis Team Championship Bracket
Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket
2025 Di Men's Tennis Team Championship schedule
*All times are in the eastern standard time. | Follow live statistics here
-
National championship | May 18 streamed on ESPN+
- Selection Show | April 28
- First and second rounds | May 2
- May 2
- Clemson 4, Quinnipiac 0
- Michigan St. 4, North -Alabama 0
- Florida State 4, Samford 0
- No. 8 Columbia 4, Binghamton 0
- Pepperdine 4Alabama 3
- UCLA 4UC Santa Barbara 0
- Harvard 4, Washington 0
- No. 12 Mississippi St. 4New Orleans 0
- No. 13 South Carolina 4VCU 0
- Kentucky 4Old Dominion 0
- No. 4 Stanford 4New Mexico 0
- No. 11 California 4Boise St. 1
- No. 10 Arizona 4Denver 0
- Oklahoma 4Illinois 0
- No. 1 Wake Forest 4Gardner-Webb 1
- No. 2 TCU 4, Abilene Christian 0
- May 3
- No. 13 South Carolina 4, Florida State 3
- Florida 4, South -Florida 1
- Princeton 4, St. John's (de) 0
- Auburn 4, Belmont 0
- Duke 4Middle Tenn. 0
- Baylor 4, Nebraska 1
- Georgia 4, UNCW 0
- Cornell 4, Michigan 0
- No. 8 Columbia 4, Clemson 2
- No. 5 Ohio St. 4, Buffalo 0
- No. 14 Tennessee 4, Alabama St. 0
- No. 7 Virginia 4, Buckknell 0
- No. 15 UCF 4, Miami (FL) 1
- South California 4Arizona St. 0
- No. 16 Texas A&M 4Rice 2
- No. 3 Texas 4Montana 0
- No. 9 NC is 4South Carolina St. 0
- Stanford 4Pepperdine 0
- No. 10 Arizona 4Harvard 0
- UCLA 4, No. 11 California 2
- No. 1 Wake Forest 4, Kentucky 1
- No. 2 TCU 4, Okahaha 2
- No. 6 San Diego 4UC Irvine 2
- No. 12 Mississippi State 4, Michigan State 0
- May 4
- May 2
- Super Regionals | 9-10 May
- Quarter -finals
- Semi -final | May 17
NCAA di Di's Tennis Team Championship History
TCU is the defending champion after beating Texas with 4-3 who won his first NCAA di Tennis National Championship in program history. South California leads the nation with 21 titles of all time, but the last victory of the title came in 2012. See the full championship history below:
|Year
|CHAMPION
|Points/score
|Second place
|HOST
|2024
|TCU
|4-3
|Texas
|Oklahoma State
|2023
|Virginia
|4-0
|Ohio State
|UCF
|2022
|Virginia
|4-0
|Kentucky
|Illinois
|2021
|Florida
|4-1
|Baylor
|UCF
|2020
|Canceled from COVID-19
|–
|–
|–
|2019999999999999999999999999999999999999999111 2019 2019 2019 20199999 E Were991999999999999983111113313313111111115222222221111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 box -11111111111As11111As1As1a's1a's1a's1a's1a's d1a's dam that 'to
|Texas
|4-1
|Wake Bos
|UCF
|2018
|Wake Bos
|4-2
|Ohio State
|Wake Bos
|2017
|Virginia
|4-2
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|2016
|Virginia
|4-1
|Oklahola
|Tulsa
|2015
|Virginia
|4-1
|Oklahola
|Baylor
|2014
|South California
|4-2
|Oklahola
|Georgia
|2013
|Virginia
|4-3
|UCLA
|Illinois
|2012
|South California
|4-2
|Virginia
|Georgia
|2011
|South California
|4-3
|Virginia
|Stanford
|2010
|South California
|4-2
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|2009
|South California
|4-1
|Ohio St.
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Georgia
|4-2
|Texas
|Tulsa
|2007
|Georgia
|4-0
|Illinois
|Georgia
|2006
|Pepperin
|4-2
|Georgia
|Stanford
|2005
|UCLA
|4-3
|Baylor
|Texas A&M
|2004
|Baylor
|4-0
|UCLA
|Tul Helobles
|2003
|Illinois
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia
|2002
|South California
|4-1
|Georgia
|Texas A&M
|2001
|Georgia
|4-1
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|20000000000000000000
|Stanford
|4-0
|From Commonwealth
|Georgia
|199999.
|Georgia
|4-3
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1998
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1997
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCLA
|1996
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1995
|Stanford
|4-0
|Mississippi
|Georgia
|1994
|South California
|4-3
|Stanford
|Our Lady
|1993
|South California
|5-3
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1992
|Stanford
|5-0
|Our Lady
|Georgia
|1991
|South California
|5-2
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1990000000000000000.
|Stanford
|5-2
|Tennessee
|South California
|1989
|Stanford
|5-3
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|LSU
|Georgia
|1987
|Georgia
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1986
|Stanford
|5-2
|Pepperin
|Georgia
|1985
|Georgia
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1984
|UCLA
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1983
|Stanford
|5-4
|Southern Methodist
|Georgia
|1982
|UCLA
|5-1
|Pepperin
|Georgia
|1981
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1980
|Stanford
|5-3
|California
|Georgia
|1979
|UCLA
|5-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Georgia
|1978
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1977
|Stanford
|5-4
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Georgia
|1976
|South California, UCLA
|21
|Tex.pan American
|1975
|UCLA
|27-20
|Miami (Fla.)
|Tex.pan American
|1974
|Stanford
|30-25
|South California
|South California
|1973
|Stanford
|33-28
|South California
|Princeton
|1972
|Trinity (Tex.)
|36-30
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1971
|UCLA
|35-27
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Our Lady
|19700000000000.
|UCLA
|26-22
|Trinity (Tex.), Rice
|Utah
|1969
|South California
|35-23
|UCLA
|Princeton
|1968
|South California
|31-23
|Rice
|Trinity (Tex.)
|1967
|South California
|28-23
|UCLA
|Southern -sick.
|1966
|South California
|27-23
|UCLA
|Miami (Fla.)
|1965
|UCLA
|31-13
|Miami (Fla.)
|UCLA
|1964
|South California
|26-25
|UCLA
|Michigan St.
|1963
|South California
|27-19
|UCLA
|Princeton
|1962
|South California
|22-12
|UCLA
|Stanford
|1961
|UCLA
|17-16
|South California
|Iowa St.
|1960
|UCLA
|18-8
|South California
|Washington
|1959
|Notre Dame, Tulane
|8
|Northwest
|1958
|South California
|13-9
|Stanford
|Navy
|1957
|Michigan
|10-9
|Tulane
|Utah
|1956
|UCLA
|15-14
|South California
|Kalamazoo
|1955
|South California
|12-7
|Texas
|North Carolina
|1954
|UCLA
|15-10
|South California
|Washington
|1953
|UCLA
|11-6
|California
|Syracuse
|1952
|UCLA
|11-5
|California, South California
|Northwest
|1951
|South California
|9-7
|Cincinnati
|Northwest
|1950
|UCLA
|11-5
|California, South California
|Texas
|1949
|San Francisco
|7-4
|Rollins, Tulane, Washington
|Texas
|1948
|William & Mary
|6-5
|San Francisco
|UCLA
|1947
|William & Mary
|10-4
|Rice
|UCLA
|1946
|South California
|9-6
|William & Mary
|Northwest
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-men/article/2025-05-18/2025-ncaa-di-mens-tennis-championship-bracket-scores-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
