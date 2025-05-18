Paolini beats Gauff in Rome to become the first Italian winner in 40 years

For the first time in 40 years, the Internazionali BNL Ditalia has an Italian ladies singles champion.

With President Sergio Mattarella from the stands, no. 6 Seed Jasmine Paolini enthusiastically enthusiastically the home crowd and fought by no. 4 Coco Gauff 64, 62 in Saturday final on Campo Centrale.

Paolini is the first Italian woman to win her largest tournament in the country since Raffaella Reggi in 1985. Reggis Victory came to Taranto, so that Paolini also makes the first to conquer the Internazionali BNL Ditalia title in Rome during the open era (1968).

“It's pure joy to have this trophy in my hands here in Rome at home,” said Paolini. “Really happy about it and grateful.”

Fast facts: In the matchup between top 5 players, Paolini needed 1 hour and 29 minutes to get the best Gauff and to pick up her second career WTA 1000 title, after 2024 Dubai. This is Paolini's third WTA -Singles title in general – and her first on Clay.

Gauff won their first two career meetings, but they were in the field of Hard Court and Paolini has taken control of their rivalry on clay. Paolini defeated Gauff for the first time last month in Stuttgart on Indoor Clay, and now she has a backup of that victory over the dirt in Rome, and their overall head-to-head on 2-2 leveling.

Paolini is now expected to return to her career-high ranking of No. 4 on Monday, just in time for a likely top 4 placement in the Roland Garros seeds. In the meantime, Gauff will still come back to her career high at No. 2.

“[Paolini] Forced me to play that way, “said Gauff after the game.” Maybe I could have served better and put more balls on the field, play better. I could and can certainly. But she played to win today and she deserved to win. “

Paolinis Week is not over yet. She and Sara Errani play the final on Sunday in an attempt to defend their title – and when they win, Paolini becomes the first player to sweep the singles and double titles at a WTA 1000 event since Vera Zvonareva in Indian Wells in 2009.

Match moments:Long rallies were the order of the day from the start, because two of the best movers on tour initially removed the service advantage of their opponent. The first three games went against Serve.

Paolini was the first player to take a service law while building a 3-1 lead, and the home favorite was a point away from moving forward by a double break at 4-1. However, Gauff knew that breaking point with a fierce backhand along the line and held to stay at a moving distance.

Paolini, however, maintained her break while her forehand paid dividends. On 5-4, a rally earnings found the basic line to set up a triple set point, and she held up the love to conquer the first set when light drizzle started to fall.

The spirits of the crowd did not fill a little precipitation, nor influenced Paolini's play. When he came to Rome, Paolini was 18-1 this year after winning the first set (only Elina Svitolina defeated her from a set this season, on the Australian Open) and that pattern went on.

Paolini defeated the second set and sealed the victory with a non -backed serve, in which a historic moment for Italian tennis in the eternal city was closed. She converted five of the seven breaking points in a clinical achievement.

“It's a dream to win in Rome, of course … for every child playing in Italy,” said Paolini. “I enjoy the moment. It's a great one.”