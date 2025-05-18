



Sun Yingsha competes during the women's round of 128 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Veronika Matiunina van Ukraine on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 17 May 2025. [Photo/Xinhua] Sun Yingsha made light work of a low -arranged Ukrainian opponent when China opened his title campaign at two locations for the World Table Tennis Championships on Saturday. The best player in the world drove past no. 216 Veronika Matiunina 11-5, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in Lusail Multipurps Hall. The other location, Qatar University Sports Complex, also organizes competitions during the first four days of the nine -day league. “My achievements are normal,” Sun said, the defensive World Singles champion who is completed in second place at the Olympic Games twice. “I didn't know much about my opponent. But her serve is good and her style is unique as an 18-year-old teenager.” Sun will then be confronted with the winner between 262nd -arranged Costa Rican Lucia Zavaleta and no. 67 Pyong Song Gyong from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, whose players are known for expectations. “My rival for the second round may be very strong. I will prepare myself for a heavy game,” she said. The championships officially opened on Saturday afternoon, with China aiming a clean sweep in a crucial time. All eyes are aimed at Wang LiQin, who last month succeeded the legendary Liu Guoliang as head of Chinese table tennis – only three days after Hugo Calderano of Brazil shocked the sport by winning the World Cup in Macao, a rare performance in a sport that is long dominated by China. Xue Fei became the first victim of China, because the only player of Penhouders in the team wasted a lead of two sets in a 4-2 loss for Hiroto Shinozuka in Japan. The world's most renowned pen holder, world no. 6 Felix Lebrun from France, ignored Slovakia's Lubomir Pistej in straight sets. Wang Chuqin, the world no. 2 that lost to Calderano in the World Cup, will open his campaign on Saturday evening against the 18-year-old American Nandan Naresh. China's World No. 1 Lin Shidong, which also fell on Calderano in the Macao World Cup final, will appear his first singles on Sunday. The Italian journalist Gennaro Bozza, who has treated the second all world championships since 1989, has tipped Wang as the likely winner. “I expect Wang Lin to beat in the final. Wang is solid, aggressive and maturing,” he said. “Hugo has surprised the Chinese in Macao, but with the Chinese on alarm he will not have a chance.”

